Sunderland sit at the top of the Championship summit after a dramatic opening four league games, with Regis Le Bris' men yet to taste defeat in the second tier.

Convincing wins against the likes of Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday stick out, with an impressive ten goals notched up so far, but it's also been a staunch defensive effort from the Black Cats that has helped contribute to a flawless start with just one solitary strike conceded.

Le Bris has also found a lot of joy from using a whole host of homegrown talents so far, with the likes of Chris Rigg and Dan Neil standing out as tenacious talents in the middle of the park, who have both come through the academy structure at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's impressive track record with youngsters

Sunderland are becoming known for being a club that happily gives youngsters a chance to shine, even if they're not entirely the Wearside club's own work, as seen in Jobe Bellingham starring for the Black Cats ever since waving Birmingham City goodbye.

But, it's Rigg who is really winning himself plaudits recently in central midfield, with Le Bris starting the bright 17-year-old in three of the four league fixtures that have come his side's way so far.

He has more than justified his starting spots under the former Lorient boss too, with his showing away at Pompey last time out seeing him win four duels as an energetic presence in the middle, alongside taking one effort at Will Norris' busy goal.

Away from Rigg, who is just now blossoming into a top performer at senior level, Neil has been a consistent starter for Sunderland now over a number of seasons, despite only being fresh-faced himself at 22 years of age.

Neil has even been trusted with the captain's armband under the new French manager's early reign to date and performed like a leader in that big 3-0 win over Wednesday by completing two tackles and winning three duels.

Now onto 152 games in total in the senior team, Neil will hope he can kick on and help his side stay near the top of the league this season, having had to sit out the trip to Fratton Park last match owing to suspension.

Both Rigg and Neil show to those aiming to make it big in the Sunderland first-team through the youth structure that it is possible - as the likes of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund now amazingly sniff around for the 17-year-old - with 19-year-old gem Harrison Jones keen to follow in their footsteps soon.

Harrison Jones' numbers at youth level

Jones could well end up being Sunderland's next leader in the middle of the park over time, akin to Neil, as the teenage ace is already wearing the captain's armband for the U21s.

He is a deserved skipper too, with 27 U21 appearances now next to his name, with an ability in his game to score even whilst operating as a central midfielder. That's certainly similar to Neil who has ten senior goals tallied up.

Jones vs Rigg & Neil at U21 level Player U21 games Goals Assists Jones 27 7 1 Rigg 13 0 0 Neil 45 2 1 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Comparing Jones' development to Rigg and Neil's, his numbers at academy level right now blow his counterparts out of the water when they were still learning the ropes as talents for the future.

Regardless, Jones only has one brief cameo in the men's team to date, in contrast to Rigg and Neil playing week in week out for Le Bris.

Yet, he was gifted a spot on the substitutes bench last match versus Pompey and will aim to break into the first-team sooner rather than later, having been referred to as a "diamond" by U21 coach John Hewitson recently.

The future is certainly bright at Sunderland when it comes to the next wave of youngsters coming through, but also when it comes to more immediate hopes in the Championship, as promotion dreams begin to be imagined.