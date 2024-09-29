In a much-needed positive after losing for just the second time this league season, one Sunderland star could now be in line to make his return from injury against Derby County having missed his side's weekend defeat.

Sunderland injury news

The Black Cats were absolutely flying under Regis Le Bris, sitting top of the Championship as the only side with a 100% record. However, in the space of two weeks, both of those records have come crashing down. Sunderland suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle, before bouncing back against Middlesbrough last weekend, only to lose to Watford to make it two defeats in three games.

Amid arguably the first difficult spell of Le Bris' tenure, the new Sunderland boss will hope to see his side turn things around and instantly get back to winning ways against Derby County this Tuesday. Win that, and the Black Cats will host Leeds United next weekend in good spirits to take on what may prove to be a crucial game in the race for promotion.

With the Rams up first, though, Le Bris could be handed a much-needed boost. As revealed by the manager and reported by the Sunderland Echo, Daniel Ballard could be in line to return from injury against Derby on Tuesday, having missed his side's recent defeat against Watford this weekend.

Le Bris told reporters when asked about Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda: "They are injured. We'll see for the next game. Eliezer has a muscle injury, it's not really serious but we'll have to see [over the next few days]."

The Black Cats certainly felt the absence of Ballard against Watford, but the return of their star defender would go a long way in their pursuit of instantly getting back to winning ways again in the Championship.

"Strong" Ballard's Sunderland return will be key

Given that he also missed Sunderland's opening two games of the Championship season against Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday, it's fair to say that Ballard has endured a frustrating start to the campaign on the injury front. If he makes a return against Derby, he will be desperate to maintain his fitness to finally get his season going once and for all.

The £15,000-a-week star will hope to win Le Bris over in similar fashion to how he earned the praise of former manager Tony Mowbray. The former Sunderland boss once told reporters via the Sunderland Echo: "He's an outstanding defender, he's a brilliant footballer. I say we're lucky to have him, but it was brilliant recruitment to bring Dan Ballard to this football club.

"He's a diamond of a lad. I'm not sure where his ceiling is, but he's a wonderful footballer and an old-school centre-half who puts his body on the line. And if he plays against a really strong player, he just gets stronger himself. He reacts to what's in front of him. He needed to be good tonight against a good team. He's a warrior, amazing really."