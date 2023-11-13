Highlights Sunderland's performance this season has been inconsistent, ranging from exciting victories to crushing defeats.

The team is currently in sixth place on goal difference and manager Tony Mowbray hopes to strengthen the starting eleven in the upcoming transfer window.

The predicted Sunderland XI includes standout performers such as Trai Hume and Dan Neil, as well as potential transfers including Ali Al-Hamadi.

Sunderland have experienced an up-and-down start to the Championship season under Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray.

Exciting and exhilarating performances are often sandwiched alongside crushing defeats with the squad then back to square one - a notable example of that being the demoralising 4-0 defeat to local rivals Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light in mid-October, with Sunderland's next home match after that being a convincing 3-1 win over Norwich City to get fans back on side.

Mowbray will hope he can strengthen his starting eleven this January to get a few new faces and bodies into the building to help his side really cement a playoff spot, the Black Cats hanging onto sixth place currently on goal difference.

Here's what a predicted Sunderland XI could look like after the upcoming transfer window...

1 GK - Anthony Patterson

Subject to significant Premier League interest in the summer - with Wolverhampton Wanderers apparently interested in the 23-year-old at one point - everyone at Sunderland will have breathed a collective sigh of relief when their reliable shot-stopper signed a new deal to prolong his stay at the Stadium of Light this September.

Patterson's recent display away at Swansea was crucial, saving a penalty on the stroke of half-time to keep hold of a clean sheet and ensure Sunderland picked up a point in a 0-0 stalemate.

2 RB - Trai Hume

Only missing 18 minutes of Championship football this season, Hume is a shoo-in to stay firmly in Mowbray's first-team plans and for good reason.

Amassing an average 7.17 rating via Sofascore in the second tier, the 21-year-old is a standout performer for his side - recovering 6.2 balls on average each game this season as a tireless full-back option.

3 CB - Luke O'Nien

Having to play reserve centre-backs recently against Wayne Rooney's Birmingham due to piling injury concerns, Mowbray will hope that Sunderland centre-back and commander Luke O'Nien is back to full sharpness soon.

Looking at FBRef, it's a no-brainer that he slots into the heart of defence for the Black Cats when fit - his aggression is key with 1.64 tackles per 90 minutes attempted over the last year.

4 CB - Nathaniel Adjei

The first of three potential new transfers into the Stadium of Light, Hammarby prospect Nathaniel Adjei is being lined up for a move to English football with Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough also keen on the Ghanaian defender.

In a recent Allsvenskan encounter versus IFK Värnamo, the lofty centre-back was crucial in ensuring his team kept a clean sheet in a drab 0-0 game - winning five of his seven ground duels as per Sofascore, resilient in his defensive efforts.

Sunderland need more numbers defensively, with Adjei looking like a target worth pursuing.

5 LB - Niall Huggins

The former Leeds United turned Sunderland first-team man should retain his spot at full-back even with possible reinforcements coming in, Huggins performing competently up against Birmingham City last time out in league action.

Huggins even had two shots of his own blocked per Sofascore, joining in with waves of Sunderland attacking pressure from down the flanks.

6 CDM - Pierre Ekwah

Operating in a 4-1-4-1 formation, Ekwah is the usual defensive anchor fielded for the Black Cats.

The 21-year-old can also pop up with a goal here and there from his holding role, netting twice against Southampton in a barnstorming 5-0 triumph over Russell Martin's Saints earlier in the season.

7 RM - Patrick Roberts

The ex Manchester City man has found a home in Sunderland over the last few seasons, excelling with the Durham-based club now after playing in the likes of Spain and Scotland before sealing a move to the Stadium of Light.

Starting 11 games for the Black Cats this season, the goals and assists haven't been flowing - just one assist with zero goals to his name - but his flair and trickery from down the channels is a useful calling card for Mowbray's men.

8 CM - Dan Neil

At the club since emerging as a top talent through the U18 ranks, Neil is now a seasoned first-team presence at Sunderland despite still only being 21.

Registering three goals and two assists from 15 Championship appearances to date, the South Shields-born man even wore the captain's armband for his boyhood club against Wayne Rooney's Blues last match.

9 CM - Jobe Bellingham

Brother of Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham, Jobe is a star in his own right now with Sunderland after leaving boyhood club Birmingham behind this summer for a fresh challenge.

It helps that Sunderland and Mowbray give youngsters opportunities to impress, Sunderland's number 7 sticking out last match against his former employers - scoring his third Black Cats goal in the resounding 3-1 win since relocating from St Andrews.

10 LM - Amad Diallo

Sunderland look to be facing a losing battle to keep star winger Jack Clarke at the club, Brentford interested in the 22-year-old allegedly after an electric 17 games this season for the midfielder already - scoring nine times and assisting a further goal.

The Black Cats hierarchy could appease this potential sale by bringing back Amad Diallo on loan to the Stadium of Light, the Manchester United attacker a resounding hit last time with the Sunderland faithful with 16 goal contributions in total for Mowbray's playoff challengers during the 2022-23 campaign.

Not traditionally a left winger, Diallo can slot into this position if called upon and his theoretical addition back to the group could be the perfect Clarke replacement.

11 ST - Ali Al-Hamadi

AFC Wimbledon equally will find it a struggle to keep hold of Al-Hamadi past January, the nine-time Iraq international back into the goalscoring groove for the Dons after a slow start to the League Two season.

The "unbelievable" 21-year-old - as he has been described by Dons boss Johnnie Jackson - has seven goals and five assists from 19 games at Plough Lane this season, with fellow Championship clubs Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers also pursuing the exciting talent, alongside Sunderland, according to reports.

Al-Hamadi himself could opt for a switch to Sunderland with their preference on boosting young talent a key ingredient to their overriding philosophy, with the Black Cats also in need of a potent striker to lead the line.