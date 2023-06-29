Sunderland may have been handed a boost in their efforts to sign Ellis Simms this summer, with Phil Smith of The Sunderland Echo reporting that the player himself could be keen on a switch back to the Stadium of Light.

What is the latest Sunderland transfer news?

The Championship side appear to have a few irons in the fire when it comes to transfer dealings, as they look to try and push on and seal a potential promotion into the Premier League next season.

The Black Cats are clearly keen to bring in attacking reinforcements, with the side revealed as one of the teams wanting to bring in Sonny Perkins on loan this summer. The Leeds man could be available on a short-term basis and the Black Cats have thrown their hat into the ring over a potential deal to sign him for the duration of the campaign.

In turn though, they lose some of their key players to those higher up the pyramid. Jack Clarke put himself on the map with his displays on Wearside last season and Burnley are now trying to snap up the winger.

One big striking target for Sunderland though has been former loanee Simms, with the Black Cats keen to get him back through the door at the Stadium of Light. It seems that a decision will be made soon over where the striker's future lies after a bid was made last week.

Are Sunderland signing Ellis Simms?

Now, according to a report from Phil Smith for The Sunderland Echo, there has been a fresh update over a potential deal. That's because the player himself is open to a return to the Championship side and "keen" to link back up with his old teammates.

That means that if the previously reported bid is accepted he will surely choose Sunderland. Other clubs are also interested, but it looks as though the Black Cats' previous association with the youngster has handed them a huge leg up in the race.

He's received high praise in the game already for his efforts up front, with Karen Carney calling him "unbelievable" in terms of his finishing ability. The Toffees starlet already possesses an excellent ability to find the back of the net despite being just 22-years-old and a transfer back to Sunderland could see him get more minutes and allow him to really hone that ability in front of goal.

It seems as if the player himself could fancy bagging goals again for the Black Cats too, so that will be positive news for fans of the club.