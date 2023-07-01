Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has around two months left to build a squad capable of going all the way in the Championship next season after failing during the semi-finals of the play-offs earlier this year.

One area in which the former Blackburn Rovers head coach is seemingly looking to strengthen in is the forward department, as Ross Stewart is the only senior No 9 in the squad as it stands.

The Sunderland Echo recently reported that the club are 'obviously' interested in a deal to sign Ellis Simms from Premier League side Everton.

He spent the first half of last season on loan at the Stadium of Light and Kristjaan Speakman is now eyeing a second swoop for the attacker, who is said to be keen on returning to Wearside.

Although, they must first wait for the Toffees to green-light an exit for the centre-forward after Sean Dyche called on him for 11 Premier League matches this year.

Would Ellis Simms be a good signing for Sunderland?

The 22-year-old has the potential to be an exceptional addition to the squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign due to his previous form for the club.

Simms' impressive performances in the first half of the last term indicate that he would be a huge upgrade on Joe Gelhardt, who spent the final few months of the season on loan with Mowbray from Leeds United.

The Whites attacker averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.82 across 16 Championship starts and contributed with three goals alongside three assists, whilst the former Wigan man also created two 'big chances' for his teammates.

He ranked 12th among the squad for Sofascore ratings and did not crack the top three performers for Sunderland for goals or assists in the division.

These statistics suggest that the 21-year-old marksman endured a fairly average spell at the Stadium of Light as he was unable to provide quality on a regular basis.

Simms, however, averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.03 across 14 league starts for Sunderland and chipped in with seven goals to go along with two assists and five 'big chances' created.

Only Ross Stewart (7.40) averaged a higher rating than him in the Black Cats squad, which suggests that the English hotshot was one of the team's top performers during his time at the club.

The £3.3k-per-week finisher, who was dubbed an "absolute nuisance" by journalist Phil Smith, has already proven himself capable of delivering excellent performances and consistent end product in the final third under Mowbray's management with the likes of Stewart and Jack Clarke alongside him.

Therefore, Simms could be an exceptional signing as he is a player who could hit the ground running to make an instant impact next season while being a big upgrade on Gelhardt.