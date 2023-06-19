Sunderland have put their Championship play-off disappointment firmly behind them by making a swift start to their summer transfer business.

Luis Hemir Semedo became the latest player to arrive at the Stadium of Light on Sunday, the Benfica B talent following in the steps of Nectarios Triantis and Jobe Bellingham.

After fielding the youngest team in the Championship last season on average, it says a lot that Sunderland's three new recruits are aged 19, 20 and 17.

Tony Mowbray did a superb job last season of bedding in youngsters, with Ellis Simms among them. Aged 21 when brought in on loan from Everton, Simms scored seven times in 14 Championship starts before returning to his parent club in January.

However, according to The Northern Echo, Sunderland are still in the running to bring Simms back to the club next season. Ipswich Town are reported to have bid £3.5m for the striker, so the Black Cats will at the very least have to match that offer.

Should Sunderland sign Ellis Simms from Everton?

Simms' impact at the Stadium of Light last season was huge. The youngster was involved in 0.72 goals per 90 minutes, as per FBref, which was bettered only by Ross Stewart (1.12) among Sunderland players.

What made Simms' Everton recall all the more frustrating is that he started only two Premier League games after returning to Goodison Park on January 1, though he did make his presence felt with a late equaliser in a 2-2 draw away at Chelsea.

Michael Owen hailed Simms' display at Stamford Bridge, describing him as a player with "great ability" who could potentially "lead the line for Everton in months and years to come".

As it is, the Toffees may instead look to offload the Englishman if the right offer is made, and Sunderland will not want to miss out on the chance to sign him permanently.

With Semedo now on board, Stewart returning from a long-term injury and Jack Clarke still at the club - for now, at least - Simms can be the final piece in the jigsaw.

Semedo, who is also known as just 'Hemir', scored 28 goals in 61 appearances for Benfica B and their U23 side across the past two seasons. That return of a goal around every 2.2 games is fairly prolific, but it must now be replicated at a higher level.

Sunderland's latest recruit is also a "towering presence", as the club's official website put it, which could make for an ideal link-up with Simms up top - a player who likes to get in behind.

If that proves to be the case, there is no reason why Sunderland cannot go a step further than last season and earn a return to the Premier League. Indeed, Simms simply has to be signed in order to help make that a reality.