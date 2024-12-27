Sunderland are reportedly eyeing a move to bring a former Leeds United star back to the Championship in January.

Sunderland transfer news

As the Championship season approaches its midway point, Sunderland find themselves in a strong position and within striking distance of the automatic promotion spots.

However, if manager Regis Le Bris hopes to guide his team back to the Premier League, reinforcements might be necessary during the January transfer window.

Aston Villa prospect Louie Barry, who has been turning heads during his loan spell at Stockport County, is among those to be linked with a move to the Stadium of the Light.

The 21-year-old has developed significantly during his time with Stockport, helping them secure promotion last season with nine goals and four assists in 20 games, while this term, he's already proving himself as one of League One's top players.

According to a recent report from The Sunday Mirror, per Sunderland News, Villa are ready to recall Barry from his loan spell at Stockport in the New Year, before immediately sending him out on loan to the Championship, where he can continue to develop.

Sunderland are said to be keen, but will face competition for Barry's signature from Leeds United, Burnley and Middlesbrough, say The Sunday Mirror.

Sunderland want Glen Kamara

Another player reportedly on Sunderland's radar is former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara. The Finland international, dubbed a "monster" in the media, left Elland Road to join French side Stade Rennais in the summer, where he's been a regular starter for Jorge Sampaoli's side, who are currently 12th in Ligue 1.

Kamara has also been praised by the French media for his displays in the middle of the park, with Maxifoot describing him as "one of the best moves" of the summer transfer window.

“Great performance. His very intelligent positioning allowed him to recover many balls while breaking the lines. He deflected the cross leading to the third," the publication wrote of Kamara after making his competitive debut for Stade Rennais earlier this year.

Despite his strong start to life in France, however, Jeunes Footeux reports that Kamara could be set to leave Roazhon Park in January amid interest from Sunderland.

The publication claims that the Black Cats have "come forward to inquire" about the 29-year-old's availability, with Le Bris keen on signing a new defensive midfielder due to the uncertainty surrounding Salis Abdul Samed.

Samed is on loan at the Stadium of Light from RC Lens, but hasn't featured all season due to injury. Jeunes Footeux notes, however, that "nothing is concrete" between Sunderland and Kamara and that the Black Cats would only be interested in a loan move.

Given his experience of playing in the Championship, as well as his international calibre, Kamara could prove to be a smart signing for Sunderland if they can make it happen, especially given their current lack of options in central midfield, and it looks as if it'll be one to watch.