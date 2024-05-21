Sunderland's philosophy of bedding in youngsters to the first-team and giving them chances to succeed won't change at all next season, having seen the fruits of their labour come to fruition at points even during a topsy-turvy Championship campaign.

Jobe Bellingham, who is still only 18 years of age, managed to pick up eight goal contributions from 48 games during his debut season at the Stadium of Light, whilst 16-year-old Chris Rigg is being touted for a major move up to the Premier League after showing flashes of his excellence this season with two goals in the senior ranks.

Yet, there could be an argument that the Black Cats need a blend of this raw youth to go alongside a mix of seasoned professionals in the side, with the underperforming Wearside club reportedly targetting a serial promotion winner to add more nous to their inexperienced team.

Sunderland targeting Corry Evans upgrade

With the injury-prone figure of Corry Evans released on Sunderland's recent retained list, this target could fill the gap left behind by the 33-year-old walking away from Wearside.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland, alongside fellow Championship sides Hull City and Watford, have registered interest in signing Oliver Norwood, with his current deal at Sheffield United being ripped up at the start of June to make him a free agent.

Unlike Evans who saw his Black Cats career fizzle out as a result of recurring injury troubles, which saw him make just three Championship appearances this season, Norwood had managed to maintain a level of authority at Bramall Lane by wearing the captain's armband on occasion in the Premier League with 30 games next to his name.

Bruised by his side's basement finish in the top-flight, the 33-year-old would relish the opportunity to play in the league below again with the Northern Irishman having a ridiculous promotion track record in the division.

Norwood's promotion record in the Championship Team Season Final position Sheffield United 2022/23 2nd Sheffield United 2018/19 2nd Fulham 2017/18 3rd (playoffs) Brighton and Hove Albion 2016/17 2nd Sourced by Transfermarkt

Norwood will strive to add a staggering fifth promotion up to the Premier League to his CV if he relocates to Sunderland, with the powers that be at the Wearside outfit wanting the experienced midfielder to act as a steady head for the young group to thrive off of.

Bellingham could well take it up a notch by slotting into the Sunderland XI next season alongside the soon-to-be free agent, with the teenage talent only getting started at the Stadium of Light with his promising numbers this campaign.

How Norwood would complement Bellingham

Norwood acted as a dependable body under Paul Heckingbottom in the centre of the park during his last promotion from the division, everpresent under the former Blades boss in the league with two goals and five assists tallied up.

The unflashy nature of the Northern Irishman allowed the likes of lliman Ndiaye to excel in a more attacking role up the pitch that season, with the ex-Blades number 29 helping himself to an impressive 25 goal contributions from the same amount of games as Norwood in the league, and so Bellingham will hope a similar relationship can be formed in the present day between himself and the reliable 33-year-old.

Sunderland do need numbers in the central midfield ranks to compete with the likes of Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah, especially with the news of Evans' departure, and Norwood would no doubt push them all the way with his expertise at the level.

Whatever manager does end up coming in will want some experience here and there scattered amongst the first-team like Norwood, with Sunderland boasting the youngest average XI for the division two seasons running now.

Youngest average XI - last five seasons Season Average age Club 2023/24 21.0 Sunderland 2022/23 22.5 Sunderland 2021/22 22.1 Barnsley 2020/21 22.8 Blackburn Rovers 2019/20 22.1 Barnsley Sourced by Transfermarkt

Needing to up their average age slightly to compete, Norwood could be the perfect first addition to begin bolstering Sunderland ahead of a more sustained promotion push.