Sunderland won't be exactly gutted when the regular Championship season comes to a close this coming Saturday, with another defeat to Watford last time out their 21st loss of a dismal campaign.

It's been a car-crash on Wearside with Michael Beale and Tony Mowbray also occupying the dug-out at one point before a lacklustre Mike Dodds took on the poisoned Black Cats chalice, the latter man set to walk out of the Stadium of Light at the end of the campaign dejected with his efforts as interim manager.

Black Cats fans will want to enjoy watching their side again next season after poor displays have become far too common under Dodds, with this potential new face bringing excitement back to proceedings if given a chance as his successor.

Sunderland's search for a manager

Various different names are being touted to join Sunderland in the off-season as their next boss, as some left-field faces now begin to gain traction.

Even former Sunderland star Jermain Defoe has thrown his hat into the ring to be the next Black Cats boss, with reports even suggesting that informal talks have taken place recently between the now-retired striker and the powers that be at the Stadium of Light.

There's a different manager, however, that looks to be the frontrunner away from these outlandish reports, with the Black Cats potentially trying to replicate the success story of Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday in this pursuit.

A report from the Northern Echo suggests that Sunderland - who are also believed to be looking at Rohl - have made contact with Bayern Munich U19s coach Rene Maric about taking over in the summer, the 31-year-old having previously experienced English football with Leeds United as assistant manager to the divisive Jesse Marsch.

With Rohl working wonders at Hillsborough after also previously being attached to the Bavarian giants, this could be the fresh and bold appointment the stuttering Championship side need to go all guns blazing for promotion next season.

Maric as Dodds' replacement

Maric feels like the right fit potentially for a Sunderland group who is equally as exciting and as raw as the Austrian manager is, having made his Bayern U19s side into a fun watch this season.

With Maric at the helm, the U19s have bagged an impressive 29 goals from just 13 matches with an attacking 4-3-3 formation the 31-year-old's preferred set-up.

This would certainly make the Black Cats a more entertaining side to watch next season if Maric took on the reins, with Dodds sucking the enjoyment out of Sunderland's game in April with just two goals scored all month by his dire side.

Maric's Bayern compared to Dodds' Sunderland this season Manager Games managed Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Maric 13 7 0 6 29 Dodds 12 2 3 7 7 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Described as "exciting" by football journalist Josh Bunting when commenting on the speculation, it's clear to see why he's being favoured as the next manager for Sunderland.

The likes of Jack Clarke would be licking their lips at the prospect of the Bayern U19s man coming in therefore, potentially wanting to stick around at the Stadium of Light to become the main hero of the new full-throttle era instead of moving on.

Sunderland will also be looking at Maric with a view to try and mimic how well Rohl has done at Wednesday to date, with the German manager transforming the Owls from relegation certainties into having their heads above water in the race to stave off the Championship drop-zone.

Only four years older than Maric with no previous main management credentials on his CV in the EFL before taking on the Owls job, Rohl has managed to pick up an impressive 15 wins from his 37 games in charge so far in West Yorkshire.

Sunderland will aim to catch teams off-guard with a similar left-field appointment if they can get a deal over the line, hoping that the misery of Dodds is far behind them soon.