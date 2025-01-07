Sunderland will hope they can remain in sight of the automatic promotion spots up until May, with Regis Le Bris' side the third and final challenger to Leeds United at the very top of the Championship tree.

Indeed, the impressive Black Cats sit only three points behind Daniel Farke's precarious table-toppers, having clinched their 14th victory of the season to date when beating relegation-threatened Portsmouth by a solitary goal last match.

Le Bris won't be a fool though in expecting his side to be able to keep up the pace with the Whites with what he currently has at his disposal, knowing that his squad is somewhat light on its feet owing to injury troubles.

Therefore, the Wearside outfit could snap up a classy operator in the middle of the park this January to boost numbers. Someone who has previously worked alongside the popular Frenchman could arrive...

Sunderland enquire about midfield signing

According to reports from Italy, the second-tier promotion hopefuls have enquired about the availability of AS Roma outcast Enzo Le Fee, with the enquiry an "explicit" request from Le Bris himself.

After all, the 49-year-old played a key role in the midfielder's development at the Ligue 1 club, with a reunion now potentially on the cards owing to Le Fee's lack of game-time under Claudio Ranieri.

This could be seen as a coup on the end of the Black Cats, considering the 24-year-old target cost Roma in excess of £20m to pick up just last year.

Now, he could be lining up for Sunderland as they hunt down promotion glory, with his addition to the ranks perhaps seeing him link up with Jobe Bellingham well, alongside offering a more experienced head away from over-relying on the likes of Chris Rigg to deliver the goods.

What Le Fee could offer Sunderland

Described as an "exciting" player by data analyst Ben Mattinson, Le Fee will be one homegrown talent Lorient are surely proud of, alongside once giving a platform to the likes of Illan Meslier who now plays for Sunderland's promotion rivals in Leeds.

Your changes have been saved Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

He even scored against Paris St. Germain back in 2022 under Le Bris' tutelage, as Lorient unexpectedly beat a Kylian Mbappe-led PSG 3-1.

A further eight goals and 15 assists came his way across 142 total games before he departed in the wake of his boyhood club's relegation down to Ligue 2.

Le Fee's numbers by position (last season at Lorient) Position played Games Goals Assists AM 17 2 3 CM 14 3 2 DM 4 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Looking at the table above, his impressive numbers from his final season at the French club - which saw him tally up five goals and five assists - could stand him in good stead to leave a lasting impression at Sunderland, with his adaptability to play all across the central midfield positions a big bonus.

After all, Le Bris has played the likes of Jobe Bellingham deeper in the middle of the park or as a number ten, and he could well do the same with Le Fee, but the new Frenchman might well complement the 19-year-old more by playing further back to enable the in-demand ex-Birmingham City man more freedom in attack.

The Sunderland number seven has a fierce shot like this in his locker, which means he is wasted by playing in a holding role. Meanwhile, Le Fee - based on the table above - can put together better numbers playing in a more reserved part of the pitch.

Yet, he can do a job in attack when needed, with the 24-year-old a far more well-rounded talent than Rigg too in this role, who does have four league goals next to his name for 2024/25, but isn't the finished article by any stretch of the imagination.

With the starlet now out injured, Le Bris does need some boosts centrally, with a well-known figure to him in Le Fee perhaps giving his Black Cats side an edge in the ongoing promotion tussle.