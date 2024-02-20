Michael Beale's short-lived stint in charge of Sunderland was nothing short of a car-crash to watch, the divisive manager never winning over the Black Cats masses before being put out of his misery just two months into the post.

Picking up just four wins from his 12 matches in charge, Beale couldn't galvanise his youthful troops into ever putting together a positive sequence of results, with a brilliant victory then often followed up a crushing loss.

Now, the assistant manager to Beale in Mike Dodds - who was already at the club before Beale and acted as interim manager when Tony Mowbray exited late last year - will take the reins until the end of the season whilst the Black Cats hierarchy methodically go about finding the perfect long-term boss.

They could well have this name on a list of potential successors to replace the unpopular former Rangers boss, with the out-of-work manager in question even boasting a promotion up to the Premier League on his CV...

Sunderland's plans for the summer

Dodds occupying the Stadium of Light dug-out for the remainder of the campaign gives the Black Cats ample time to find the best possible Beale successor, with a few names already being talked up.

TEAMtalk are reporting that the likes of left-field choice Marek Papszun and ex-Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom are potential targets when the vacancy opens back up in the summer, but one name really sticks out from the speculated pack.

Steve Cooper is being touted to take over at the Wearside club, according to the report, with the ex-Nottingham Forest figure still searching for a new job after being let go of at the City Ground at the end of 2023.

With Cooper's expertise at second tier level clear for all to see - helping Forest return to the top flight via the playoffs during the 2021-22 campaign - it could well also be his glowing track record at developing youngsters whilst managing England U17s that further makes him perfect for the gig.

Regardless of all this being stacked in his favour, the Welshman, most importantly, would be a major upgrade on the outgoing Beale.

Steve Cooper's managerial record

Cooper, unlike Beale, has managed to be arguably successful wherever he's gone across his managerial career to date - with Beale notably earning sack at former club Rangers, prior to his dismal short stint at Sunderland.

Whilst managing the England U16s and U17s, Cooper managed to steer those youthful international England groups at his disposal to success - managing the U17s to World Cup glory in 2017, with Phil Foden and Marc Guehi excelling as teenage stars in the set-up amongst other now household names.

That would be music to the ears of Sunderland, with the Wearside outfit brimming full of exciting young talents currently such as Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg.

Cooper's managerial record Club Games managed Wins Draws Losses England U16s 2 1 0 1 England U17s 74 52 10 12 Swansea City 105 47 28 30 Nottingham Forest 107 42 27 38 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Never quite managing to win promotion with Swansea City whilst in charge of the Welsh side, Cooper learnt from those experiences with the Swans and immortalised himself into Forest folklore in his next job when helping the sleeping giants leap back up to the Premier League.

Cooper was responsible for Brennan Johnson coming through at Forest and dazzling, whilst also managing to get the best out of Djed Spence who has never looked the same since his blistering days at the City Ground on loan.

Not one for jumping ship quickly either, Cooper - who was once described as being an "incredible" manager by former West Ham United boss Sam Allardyce on his No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast - does seem to fit the bill of what Sunderland could be looking for in a lasting manager after Dodds' temporary time in charge is up.

Dodds could even throw his hat into the ring for the permanent job if he succeeds in the hot seat, with Sunderland just aiming to get the fans back on side now after such a topsy-turvy season.