With the summer transfer window fast approaching, a surprising new name has reportedly emerged as a candidate to take the Sunderland job and end the Black Cats' wait to replace Michael Beale once and for all.

Sunderland manager news

A number of names have been linked with the job, from Paul Heckingbottom and Liam Rosenior all the way to Pascal Jansen, but those in Wearside remain without a permanent solution. The powers that be at the Stadium of Light have certainly taken their time, likely ensuring that they get things right after their Beale experiment following Tony Mowbray's sacking went so wrong.

Sunderland owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus finally gave the fans a positive update in a recent interview, revealing that the process regarding a new manager is now in the "final stages".

The owner said via BBC Sport: "We hope to appoint the next head coach of our great club imminently, as we enter the final stages of the recruitment process. We appreciate the patience and support that we've received from you throughout the summer and our aim has always been to ensure that the right candidate is appointed.

"That outcome remains our focus. On and off the field, we have learnt from last season when we fell short of all our expectations. We are hungry and ambitious for success and determined to ensure we all enjoy a great 2024-25 season together."

Now, a fresh report has thrown a surprising new candidate into the mix. According to Alan Nixon, Sunderland are eyeing a move for Marti Cifuentes from Queens Park Rangers, who are likely to hand the Black Cats a significant stumbling block in the form of the manager's compensation fee. That said, the QPR boss has certainly impressed enough in the Championship to step into the Sunderland job should it come his way this summer.

Landing "incredible" Cifuentes would be difficult

Cifuentes' unknown compensation package to take him out of his QPR contract would instantly prove too complicated to take him to the top spot of Sunderland's wishlist.

The 41-year-old did an excellent job to keep QPR up in the Championship last season, guiding them to an 18th-place finish, six points above the dropzone and only behind 16th-place Sunderland on goal difference. It's no shock that James Allcott was so full of praise for the manager last season, dubbing his management "incredible" on X.

However, on his way to securing survival, the Spaniard did not defeat Sunderland, with his one game up against the Black Cats ending in a 0-0 draw.

As Sunderland's process enters its final stages, it remains to be seen whether Cifuentes will send further shockwaves across Wearside by securing the job at the Stadium of Light or a different option will emerge to finally take the hot seat in the dugout - be that Jansen, Heckingbottom or an outside shout this summer.