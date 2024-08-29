Sunderland, albeit only after three games of the new Championship season, sit proudly at the top of the pile, keeping Watford off the summit on goal difference.

Three league wins from three has allowed Regis Le Bris to have a dream start in the Stadium of Light hot seat so far, with Portsmouth next up in league action, after the transfer window slams shut the evening before.

There could even be new recruit or two for the Frenchman to call upon for this clash down on the South Coast, if the Black Cats do end up making some last-minute deals, with this defensive midfielder reportedly on the agenda.

Sunderland in talks to land new midfield star

According to French outlet L'Equipe, Le Bris could be set to raid his home nation for some last gasp gems, as Lens holding midfielder Salis Abdul Samed is allegedly in talks to join the table-toppers on a loan deal, with negotiations said to be 'progressing positively'.

FC Nantes, Brest and Saint-Etienne have all also been named as interested parties looking at the in-demand 24-year-old, but the Lens number six might well fancy a fresh challenge abroad in England, over staying put in France.

Playing in the Champions League last season for his current employers, with Samed even starting against Arsenal in the illustrious competition when Lens shocked the Gunners 2-1, this would be seen as a coup, and another sign that Sunderland mean business in trying to become serious promotion challengers.

Securing a deal for Samed might open the door for Sunderland to sell on Pierre Ekwah before the window closes too, with Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne rumoured to be going after his services previously.

Snapping up the 24-year-old would also see Sunderland gain a calm and measured option in the middle of the park comfortable with defending, which might give the likes of Jobe Bellingham even more freedom to attack, knowing that their new recruit can excel at the back.

What Samed can offer Sunderland

The Ghanaian midfielder averaged a mightily impressive 88.9% pass accuracy last season per match in Ligue 1, according to FBref, before his employers unfortunately suffered relegation down a division.

When at the top of his game in the French top-flight, Samed - who has been dubbed "tenacious" by talent scout Jacek Kulig - would also show off his battling nature, with 3.8 total duels won on average during the 2022/23 campaign, as Lens clinched Champions League football and a chance to face off against Mikel Arteta's side.

Bellingham's numbers vs Burnley Stat Bellingham Minutes played 90 Goals scored 0 Assists 0 Touches 41 Accurate passes 24/31 (77%) Key passes 3 Total duels won 5/8 Stats by Sofascore

He could well end up partnering Bellingham in games to come in the Championship, with the 18-year-old sensation showing signs of his immense promise against Burnley without ever really exploding into life, with three key passes tallied up from his bright 90 minutes against Scott Parker's Clarets.

With Samed next to him, who will be more than happy to sit back when you consider he only has two career strikes next to his name from 124 games, Bellingham will feel less shackled by his defensive responsibilities. The teenager did compete admirably against Burnley with five duels won, but it came at a cost, with zero shots managed on the opposition net as a result.

The former Birmingham City starlet showed what he can do last season when full of confidence and allowed to play further up the pitch, with seven goals and one assist registered from 47 total appearances.

Samed would have to displace Dan Neil on his arrival, but he will be given an instant chance to stake his claim for a starting spot if signed, with the Sunderland stalwart having to sit out his side's next clash at Fratton Park owing to a suspension.

Valued at £6.7m, according to Transfermarkt, Sunderland could pull off a masterstroke by gaining Samed on a loan basis, with Ekwah then potentially moving elsewhere.