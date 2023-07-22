Sunderland could make a move for free agent centre-back Axel Tuanzebe before the summer transfer window ends, according to a report from The Sunderland Echo.

Who have Sunderland signed in 2023?

The Black Cats have had a positive start to the summer window, looking to bounce back from the heartbreak of their play-off semi-final defeat at the hands of Luton Town and make another surge up the Championship table under the guidance of Tony Mowbray.

The boss has clearly identified the heart of defence as an area to improve upon in the transfer window, with the signatures of Nectarios Triantis and Jenson Seelt already secured.

However, both of those new arrivals are just 20 years of age with limited experience at the top level of football, so it would be no surprise to see the boss turn to the market once more to reinforce his defensive ranks, with the report from the Echo saying “further new additions are expected before the new season gets underway”.

The report goes on to state that the Black Cats hierarchy may now turn slightly away from the youth-focused approach they’ve taken thus far and look at more seasoned professionals, which is where Tuanzebe comes in.

Writing out a list of possible free signings, the paper put the former Manchester United starlet top of the lot, saying: “After spending last season at Stoke City, the former Manchester United and Aston Villa defender is currently without a club - although reportedly has interest from several suitors.”

It's not clear whether Sunderland are currently among those suitors, but they could certainly be lurking in the background.

How many games has Axel Tuanzebe played?

Tuanzebe never really managed to force his way in at Manchester United, playing 37 times for their first-team during his time in the northwest, but he did also rack up 46 appearances during loan spells with Aston Villa, playing for them in both the Premier League and Championship, so he does know how it feels to perform on a big stage for fans with huge expectations.

He most recently plied his trade for Stoke City, joining on a short-term deal and playing five times in the second half of the season after joining the Potters in January, drawing praise there from his teammate Ben Wilmot.

"He’s been really good, settled in really quickly and it’s given us lads a bit more security in terms of numbers at the back, where were light," Wilmot said.

"We always felt we were one or two injuries away from being really short. It’s relieved the pressure a little bit and allowed us to rotate. Axel has come in and played well. I enjoy playing with him.”

Perhaps what will appeal most to Mowbray about Tuanzebe is his versatility, as the former England Under-21 international, now 25 years of age, can play at centre-back in a four or a three, at full-back on either flank and even in defensive midfield.

Signing a player with that sort of range and also possessing more experience in English football than the other new arrivals could be a very shrewd move indeed, but time will tell if Black Cats chiefs can actually fend off competition and get a deal done.