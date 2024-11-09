An "unbelievable" Sunderland player could now make his return from injury this month, according to a positive update before the clash with Coventry.

Sunderland look to get back to winning ways

After opening up a five-point lead at the top of the Championship table, it hasn't been the most productive of weeks for Regis Le Bris' Black Cats side.

Last weekend, Sunderland could only draw 0-0 draw away to Queens Park Rangers, with midfielder Jobe Bellingham's red card immediately making life harder for them. They then followed that up with another stalemate on Wednesday night, as Le Bris' men failed to beat Preston North End at Deepdale.

Next up for the Black Cats is the visit of Coventry City in the Championship on Saturday, which represents a good chance to get back to winning ways. Their weekend opponents sacked manager Mark Robins earlier in the week, in what was a surprise decision, so Sunderland could be playing them at just the right time.

Le Bris isn't without injury problems heading into the game - they will also be without Bellingham as he continues to serve his three-match ban - but a positive update has now dropped regarding one absent individual.

"Unbelievable" Sunderland ace close to return

Speaking ahead of Saturday's meeting with Coventry [via The Sunderland Echo], Le Bris confirmed that Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson could be back for the clash with Millwall after the international break, with the two sides meeting at the Stadium of Light on November 23rd.

"Anthony won't be available, we hope he will be back for Millwall because he will have two weeks to recover."

This is great news for Sunderland, even though Le Bris has also made it clear that he is impressed with the job Simon Moore is doing in Patterson's absence, saying on Friday: "I'm very happy for Simon, he has done very well. He's a top professional with a top attitude, because he trains so well every day he is ready when the opportunity comes. It is good for him and us as a team."

Patterson is Sunderland's undisputed No.1 goalkeeper, however, proving to be such an impressive performer between the sticks for a sustained period now.

Still only 24 years of age, the Englishman has already made 134 appearances for the Black Cats, keeping 43 clean sheets in that time, while Mike Dodds heaped praise on his ability during his time in temporary charge earlier this year: "I’ve got to praise Patta [Patterson] because that’s an unbelievable save. I think that justifies our belief that he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the league."

Hopefully, the weekend clash with Coventry will be the final time that Sunderland have to make do without Patterson in the Championship between now and the end of this season.

The Black Cats stopper is going to play a big role in his side's promotion push between now and May, and he will have to produce some big performances if Le Bris' side are to reach the Premier League.