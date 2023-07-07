Sunderland can expect to have all four of Danny Batth, Dan Ballard, Jewiosn Bennette, and Niall Huggins fit and ready to play again, potentially in time for this weekend's preseason friendlies, according to reports.

With the new Championship season just on the horizon and the chance to once again make it back to the Premier League, the Black Cats have been given some good news on the injury front.

According to the Sunderland Echo central defenders Batth and Ballard are both back to full fitness and joined in with their teammates in full preseason training this week, and it is expected that they will therefore feature in Saturday's two games.

It's the same story for youngster Bennette, and things look positive for fullback Huggins after he returned to the side during the play-off campaign and has since continued his recovery.

The renewed availability of all four gives manager Tony Mowbray some much-needed depth going into another long and gruelling campaign in England's second tier.

It's also good news for Elliot Embleton as he is now running again, and despite the fact he won't be fit in time for this weekend, he should be back to full health again by the time the side jet off to the States for their pre-season tour.

Finally, Jenson Seelt will miss both this weekend and the tour of America but is expected to play a part in the team's opening fixtures of the season as his minor ankle problem continuously improves.

Who is likely to miss the start of Sunderland's Championship campaign?

Aji Alese and Corry Evans are set to miss the Black Cats' opening games of the season. Alese is still suffering from a thigh issue that saw him miss two months of last season and has undergone surgery after the side's play-off defeat to Luton Town.

On the other hand, Evans is still recovering from the ACL injury he sustained against Middlesbrough earlier this year; it's hoped that he might be able to make a return to the side around Christmas if his recovery goes well.

Who are Sunderland's first three opponents in the Championship next season?

It was almost an unbelievable season for Sunderland last year, almost going straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking since winning promotion from League One the year before.

Mowbray and Co will look to go one better next season, but their first few fixtures certainly look challenging.

The Black Cats kick off their new campaign with a home fixture against the recently promoted Ipswich Town, who were exceptional in the third tier last year, scoring 101 goals and only conceding 35.

Following that, it's a potentially difficult away trip to Preston North End, who finished comfortably midtable last season, despite enduring some dismal form towards the backend of their campaign.

The Wearsiders finish their opening three games back at home, hosting Rotherham United, and considering their opponents finished all the way down in 19th last season, Mowbray's men should be winning that with ease.

However, Sunderland end their season, be that with a promotion or another missed opportunity, the fitness of their stars will be paramount, and with the players they have returning, they'll always have a chance.