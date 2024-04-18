Sunderland can pick up two victories on the trot in the Championship for the first time since December last year when Millwall travel to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

It won't be a walk in the park to make it two wins on the bounce for Mike Dodds' side however, with the Lions revitalised under new boss Neil Harris who steered the South London side to an impressive three points against Leicester City recently.

Sunderland will want the likes of Jack Clarke to be firing on all cylinders when Harris' men rock up to Wearside, undoubtedly still the Black Cats' main star whenever he's fit.

In an alternate reality, Sunderland could well have had this star on their books who is as flashy as Clarke but has made a name for himself as a slick and skilful player who is too tricky for a number of Premier League defences.

Premier League star's failed trial at Sunderland

Many clubs in the Championship have no doubt been left plagued with regret about not tying down a trialist to a fully-fledged deal, with the unassuming youngster then going on to become a major star.

Southampton even had Bayern Munich sensation Jamal Musiala in their youth set-up at one point, not knowing he'd go on to be a main man in attack for the Bavarian giants down the line when exiting St. Mary's.

Related When Southampton let an £83m star in the making leave as a boy Southampton have been made to regret getting rid of this exceptional talent ever since he left as a boy.

Sunderland have fallen victim to this too, having taken dazzling Crystal Palace talent Eberechi Eze on trial for a brief period before moving him on to eventually join Queens Park Rangers.

Revealed by the entertaining Palace number seven in a recent tell-all interview, the likes of fellow second-tier sides Millwall and Bristol City also had a good look at the once unproven gem when he was trying to make a name for himself.

The rest is history from Eze's perspective, who is now being touted for a mega-money move away from Selhurst Park after once being rejected by the underperforming Black Cats.

Eberechi Eze's transfer value in 2024

According to Football Transfers, Eze's worth now stands at a hefty €40.2M (£34.3m) but Palace will know they can get an even more lucrative deal out of their golden £19.5m buy when push comes to shove.

Manchester City reportedly bid £60m to try and land the spell-binding 25-year-old's services before a ball was even kicked this season, with Tottenham Hotspur also now interested - who must know paying an outrageous amount will be the only way they can be successful in landing Eze's in-demand signature.

Firing in a wonderfully worked winner against Liverpool last match, to take his season goals total to seven in the top flight, Eze would be a fantastic asset for whatever top club in the Premier League he lines up for next campaign.

Described as being "magical" on the ball ever since his eventful youth days by Paul Hall, who helped Eze become the star he is today at QPR, Sunderland must play the decision to reject the fantastic Eagles midfielder over and over in their heads as a major blunder.

Dodds will just hope that Sunderland can stumble across their very own Eze in the plethora of emerging young talents coming through at the Stadium of Light in time, all whilst the much-talked-about Palace man goes from strength to strength himself in the division above.