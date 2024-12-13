Sunderland have been handed a big injury boost regarding a "superb" player before their clash with Swansea City, with Regis Le Bris providing a positive update.

Sunderland injury news

The Black Cats dropped more precious points in the Championship promotion battle in midweek, only managing to draw 1-1 at home to Bristol City. It means Regis Le Bris's side have only won once in the league since the end of October, as they gradually slide down the table.

On Saturday afternoon, Sunderland head to Swansea for a tricky game, as they look to get back to winning ways and show that they deserve to be thought of as leading contenders to seal automatic promotion to the Premier League come the end of the campaign.

Injury problems aren't helping the Black Cats, in fairness, not to mention a recent suspension served by Jobe Bellingham, and they have been hit with a blow regarding Tom Watson. The young winger is expected to be missing for around two months of action, meaning he could miss as many as 13 games leading up to the middle of February.

Watson isn't the only absentee, however, with likes of Niall Huggins and Salis Abdul Samed among those sidelined, but now a positive update has emerged regarding another individual.

Sunderland handed injury boost

Speaking ahead of Sunderland's trip to Swansea on Saturday, [via Football League World], Le Bris gave an encouraging update on the fitness of Ian Poveda, as well as Samed, saying the former's return to action is now imminent.

"Salis is on the way. I think this week was 11 of his recovery programme, so it should be around one week more before he is ready to join us in full training. So I'm hopeful he will be ready for the team at the beginning of January. Ian trained with us this [Thursday] morning, so he should be ready very quickly."

Having the £9,000-a-week Poveda back in the fold is a huge boost for Sunderland, especially considering Watson is now missing for an extended period of time, not to mention the fact that Jack Clarke joined Ipswich Town in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old is a talented winger who has been hailed by Danny Mills in the past, having shone for Leeds United against Manchester City back in 2020.

"I thought he was superb when he came on. He looked really sharp, full of energy and kept the ball really well. He cause a lot of problems for Mendy in the second-half and I think that is why Pep Guardiola decided to make the change."

Poveda is yet to make an impact in a Sunderland shirt since joining from Leeds on a permanent deal earlier this year, making just three appearances and still waiting for his first goal or assist.

He is a player who could add extra quality in the final third, however, and at 24, he is still a relatively young footballer with lots to offer in the coming years.