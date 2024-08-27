Sunderland are believed to have submitted a £5m offer for an "outstanding" player, as they look to strike a deal before the end of the transfer window.

Sunderland flying but transfers still on the agenda

It's fair to say that life under Regis Le Bris has got off to a fantastic start at the Stadium of Light, following a superb beginning to the Championship season.

Sunderland sit top of the table on maximum points after three matches, with seven goals scored and a trio of clean sheets also recorded at the same time. Last Saturday's 1-0 victory at home to much-fancied Burnley felt significant, showing that Le Bris' side can go toe-to-toe with the best teams in the division, as hope grows that a serious promotion bid is on the cards.

The Black Cats have suffered the blow of losing star man Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town, however, and they would be wise to use those funds to bring in new attacking signings before the summer transfer window closes. RB Salzburg forward Roko Simic has been linked with a move to the Championship leaders, with Sky Sports even claiming that talks are at an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, Caen attacker Alexandre Mendy has also emerged as a strong summer target for Sunderland in recent times, with a £2m offer lodged and the 30-year-old extremely keen on the idea of moving to the Stadium of Light, looking to get a transfer over the line.

Sunderland submit bid for "outstanding" player

Taking to X, journalist John Percy claimed that Sunderland have now bid £5m for the services of Leicester City attacker Tom Cannon, as they aim to bring him in before Friday's cutoff. Other Championship clubs are planning the same, though, with a big battle for his services looming this week.

Cannon could be a great option for Sunderland, having reached a point in his career where he is likely to want more regular football than he is currently getting at Leicester. The 21-year-old Englishman enjoyed an excellent spell on loan at Preston North End back in 2023, scoring eight goals in 21 appearances, and it led to former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior heaping praise on him.

"I thought Tom Cannon was outstanding, one of the best we've played against by far."

Cannon's pedigree has been there for all to see since his youth team days at Everton, too, when he scored 51 goals in just 97 appearances for the Blues' Under-21s and Under-18s combined, showing what a prolific marksman he was.

Sunderland would be getting a player with a massive amount of potential whose best years are still to come, leading the line and providing the extra ammunition needed for the Black Cats to remain one of the Championship promotion favourites this season.