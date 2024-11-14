Sunderland will know that their lightning-quick start out of the blocks in the Championship this season isn't without its negatives, as well as obviously conjuring up many glaring positives.

A whole host of Premier League suitors are no doubt casting an eye over many of the top talents that are excelling at the Stadium of Light currently, with Regis Le Bris' men not fluking their position at the top of the league whatsoever.

The likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg - to name just a few from the table-topping group the Frenchman works with - could be on the move this January, as Sunderland already begin to brace themselves for a nerve-wracking start to 2025.

Possible Sunderland departures in January

Bellingham and Rigg were linked with moves away from Wearside even when their side were struggling last campaign, so it's not a great shock to see them being both lined up for bumper switches away now that Sunderland are sat at the top of the second tier.

The 19-year-old ace - who amassed seven goals last season during his debut campaign at the club - is being touted to potentially move on in January for around the £21m mark, with Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur one named admirer of the raw gem.

Rigg could blow that £21m out of water, despite only being 17 years of age himself, with a fee stretching to £30m reportedly put above the homegrown teenager's head in preparation of the window swinging back open.

He does have three goals next to his name in league action, but that mammoth figure could be seen as a gamble to take on the end of whatever club does gain Rigg's services down the line.

There is also another standout performer for Le Bris' promotion-chasers that could soon be on the move, after bouncing back in style from recurring injury issues.

Dennis Cirkin's value in 2024

Picked up for £1m from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2021, Dennis Cirkin has consistently excited those with Black Cats loyalties ever since joining, when he hasn't been in the Stadium of Light treatment room.

When he has been injury-free, the 22-year-old has been a joy to watch, with seven goals and five assists coming his way from 97 appearances, with his output this campaign raising a lot of smiles on Wearside.

Cirkin's numbers at Sunderland Season Games played Goals scored Assists 24/25 15 2 1 23/24 8 0 1 22/23 28 5 1 21/22 41 0 2 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Cirkin is nearly at double the games he managed all of last season this campaign to date - as the young full-back has missed 234 days of Sunderland action in total as a result of injuries - with three goal contributions also coming his way as an attack-minded option down the left.

He also has picked up nine clean sheets from those 15 league clashes, more than living up to the "fantastic" billing once given to him by ex-Sunderland boss Lee Johnson during the infancy of his Black Cats playing days.

This outrageous solo strike against Coventry City earlier this month will have only intensified interest in the daring full-back this coming January, with Leeds United already named as one party keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

A bid in the region of £6m could be enough to steal him from Le Bris' group when the window reopens, with this being the figure Tottenham once had as a possible buy-back clause option, according to reports.

Taking into account the £1m he was originally purchased for, and this £6m figure, Cirkin - who has been described as "eye-catching" by pundit Sam Parkin - has seen his value increase by 500% at the Stadium of Light.

If Sunderland can fend off interest in January, which is plausible considering Cirkin's current employers are top of the division, they could possibly get far more than the touted £6m in the future, considering the likes of Bellingham and Rigg are projected to go for way more.

Before the anxiety of transfers take over, Sunderland will just look to strengthen their grip on top spot, with a trip to Millwall up next in the second tier after the international break ends.