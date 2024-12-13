Sunderland will pray, when all is said and done on the bumper list of fixtures heading their way, that they can remain in the automatic promotion reckoning heading into 2025.

Regis Le Bris' Black Cats still occupy a promising four spot in the Championship despite only picking up one victory from their last five league clashes, with a worry in the air that the wheels could come off their promotion exploits very soon if losses begin to be more of a pressing concern.

The Frenchman should still be commended for how well he's settled into the English game to have his side near the top of the rankings, considering Jack Clarke's summer departure could have really derailed his new-look side.

Clarke's exit from Sunderland

Clarke would call time on his celebrated Black Cats stay to join Ipswich Town, exiting the Stadium of Light for an initial £15m fee to link up with Kieran McKenna's men in the Premier League.

Whilst that move hasn't gone entirely to plan for the 24-year-old in the top-flight as of yet, with only one paltry goal contribution coming his way from 13 league clashes, it goes without saying that he left a huge hole to fill back at his ex-employers after relocating.

This stunning goal for the Wearside outfit back in 2022 would be his first-ever strike for the club, with Clarke then going on to bag 28 more sublime goals across 114 total contests.

Last season - in particular - he was key in allowing Sunderland fans to not feel completely swallowed up by their dire predicament, with 15 strikes tallied up from 40 games, even whilst the Black Cats finished in an overall underwhelming 15th spot.

Now, however, their former star man is old news, with this current ace potentially going for even more than Clarke's £15m down the line.

Bellingham's value at Sunderland

The asset in question here is Jobe Bellingham, who is always routinely linked with a major switch away from the Stadium of Light whenever a fresh transfer window looms large.

This January looks to be no exception to the rule either as Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen on snapping up the exciting 19-year-old, having familiarised themselves with his superstar brother once upon a time.

The Sunderland teenager is a star in his own right too, hence the speculated interest coming from the Bundesliga giants, with this sensational strike one of two goals he's got this season in the second tier under Le Bris.

That ramps up his total in a Black Cats strip to nine strikes from 63 games, which is an impressive return for an attacking midfielder still relatively inexperienced in the men's game, having only been in and around senior pitches for two full campaigns.

The Championship promotion hopefuls gambling on a raw Bellingham to come good when making a £3m move from Birmingham City just last year has more than paid off, with Sunderland managing to get the best out of their "diamond" - as described by former boss Tony Mowbray - since he left his boyhood club behind.

However, the Black Cats number seven's rise hasn't gone unnoticed, with Sky Sports reporting that his price tag is now way up at the £20m mark amidst further interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

Sunderland's top five record departures Player Amount left for 1. Jordan Pickford £23.5m 2. Darren Bent £17.7m 3. Jack Clarke £15m 4. Jordan Henderson £14.8m 5. Simon Mignolet £8.7m Sourced by Transfermarkt/BBC Sport

He could well even enter into this exclusive list if he does move on for around £20m, leading to him even potentially leapfrogging his ex-teammate in the process.

This exit would obviously sting, but as has been seen with Clarke, Sunderland should be able to lick their wounds again even if he does heartbreakingly leave.