Sunderland fans must have been praying that the managerial appointment of Regis Le Bris last year would be the spark their beloved side needed to push back into the Championship promotion spots.

The decision to bring in a left-field option looks to be working a treat so far, with the ex-Lorient manager dreaming that a push up into the automatic promotion spaces can still be achieved as a playoff finish looks to be nailed on.

The Frenchman will also hope he can continue to utilise the transfer window to his high-flying team's advantage, having made headlines recently for bringing in Enzo Le Fee.

Why Sunderland signed Enzo Le Fee

In an alternate reality, Le Fee could be currently lining up for Arsenal with the Gunners once linked with a move for the 24-year-old before his surprising Black Cats loan move was clinched.

In need of breathing life back into this playing days after a choppy time at parent club AS Roma, Le Fee will hope he can demonstrate his class on Wearside to steer his new team to promotion, having previously picked up eight goals and 15 assists under Le Bris' wing at Lorient.

He certainly showed off his class in spurts during Sunderland's recent away win at Derby County with two key passes tallied up, whilst his debut against Burnley the match prior saw him complete three successful dribbles as a stylish operator from the middle of the park.

Whilst having a player of Le Fee's stature in the team is a big bonus - with the Frenchman's value coming in at a weighty £15m according to Transfemarkt - Le Bris did already have a top performer in central areas of the pitch before the grand unveiling of the new number 28.

The Sunderland star who's worth as much as Le Fee

The player in question here is Sunderland captain Dan Neil who arguably slips slightly under the radar as one of the Championship club's top assets, with Jobe Bellingham's name often dominating conversation when it comes to potential big sales in the midfield.

Now, however, Neil could soon leave his boyhood employers for pastures new at Everton, with reports suggesting that David Moyes and Co could be prepared to offer the Black Cats in excess of £15m to land the 23-year-old.

Indeed, former Mackems boss, David Moyes, has been a keen admirer of the midfielder since working at Sunderland himself, with Neil just a wide-eyed starlet in the academy when the Scotsman was at the helm.

Since then, he has turned himself into a consistent starter in the senior fold by notching up a hefty 178 first-team appearances and counting, with the strike above against Swansea City showing off his ability to hammer a fierce effort home away from being known as a brave battler.

Neil's increasing transfer value at Sunderland Date Value January 2025 £15m May 2024 £3.7m March 2023 £2.1m June 2022 £674k Sourced by Transfermarkt

Year on year, Neil has seen his value drastically increase, with the 23-year-old worth just £674k when first making substantial waves in the Sunderland first team picture back in 2022.

He has since been able to establish himself as a "fantastic" talent in the eyes of many, including journalist James Copley, as a move up to the Premier League now potentially beckons.

The Black Cats will be clinging onto a crumb of comfort that Neil will want to stay put with his boyhood club to make promotion a reality though, with Neil remaining meaning Sunderland's midfield options are stacked with some unbelievable quality for the level.