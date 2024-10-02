Despite getting back to winning ways against Derby County, Regis Le Bris wasn't able to offer Sunderland fans any positive news on the injury front when it comes to one particular summer signing.

Sunderland injury news

Le Bris couldn't have asked for a much better start to life at the Stadium of Light, with his Sunderland side sitting top of the Championship after eight games to shock the rest of the league. The Black Cats took their time when it came to hiring their new manager, but look to have got things spot on after such a disappointing campaign stemmed from Michael Beale's appointment.

Returning to winning ways after what proved to be a blip against Watford last weekend, Sunderland battled past Derby County in a game that saw Jobe Bellingham's stunning strike steal the show.

The task for the Championship leaders is to now continue their fine form up against one of the best sides in the league when they play host to Leeds United this Friday, but they'll have to do so without one injured summer signing.

As confirmed by Le Bris, Ian Poveda is set to miss this weekend's game against Leeds and the chance to make an impact against his former side after suffering his second injury in eight league games.

Le Bris confirmed the news, telling reporters via the Sunderland Echo: "Yes, I think he will be injured for a couple of weeks – I don’t know exactly yet. It will be difficult for him. Tommy (Watson) did well when he went on the pitch so it is like that, we know that we have a strong team with many talented players and young players as well. It will be an opportunity for Tommy to play and to give his energy and his talent to the team.”

"Strong" Poveda's slow Sunderland start

Although Poveda's arrival on a free transfer was a relatively risk-free deal for Sunderland to complete, those at the Stadium of Light will still be desperate to see the winger's best form under Le Bris. So far, however, he has been forced to endure a stop-start opening to his Sunderland career, with two injuries in eight Championship games summing up his recent struggles.

The Black Cats will be well aware of just how unfortunate Poveda has been on the injury front, however, and if Kristjaan Speakman's praise is anything to go by, Sunderland believe they've signed a player ready to make an impact on Le Bris' side.

Speakman told the club's official website after Poveda officially put pen to paper: "We have tracked his experiences in the Championship throughout recent seasons and are delighted. He’s strong in one-on-one situations and has the acceleration to change the tempo of our play, whilst offering the flexibility to play in several attacking positions.

"We feel these are qualities that can improve our team and equally, he requires the foundations to develop the next stage of his career. We are confident we can provide that platform and we are delighted to welcome Ian to the Club."