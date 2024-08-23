There is just a week left of the summer transfer window, and Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign another attacker after Wilson Isidor.

It has been a relatively uneventful transfer window for the Black Cats so far, as the club hasn’t spent any money at all on the players they have brought into the football club over the past few months. But while it has been quiet in terms of transfers, it has been an excellent start to the 2024/25 season under Regis Le Bris, as his Sunderland side sit joint-top of the Championship table after winning their opening two games.

Sunderland transfer news

Sunderland’s summer transfer window has seen them bring in just four new players so far, with all of those additions being on free transfers. The club has brought in goalkeeper Simon Moore as well as another goalkeeper, Blondy Nna Noukeu, and they have also signed Alan Browne and Ian Poveda.

Sunderland's summer signings Signed from Alan Browne Preston Ian Poveda Leeds United Simon Moore Coventry City Blondy Nna Noukeu Stoke City

These are players who have experience in the Championship, and the club believe they can improve the current options. But their summer business doesn’t seem to be stopping there, as it was reported earlier this week that Burnley winger Manuel Benson is set to leave Turf Moor and Sunderland were “on it” when it came to signing the attacker.

As well as the Black Cats looking to sign Benson, they have signed a new centre-forward, with Zenit St Petersburg chairman Alexander Medvedev confirming that striker Isidor was set to join Sunderland on loan deal, a move which was announced on Friday.

But while the club may be working on incomings, Le Bris could be about to lose one of his best players. It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Ipswich Town are set to sign winger Jack Clarke in a deal worth up to £20 million. This will be a bitter blow to Sunderland, but there could be good news on the horizon as the club closes in on a new signing.

Sunderland are in advanced talks to sign a 6ft 3 player

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, Sunderland are in advanced talks with Red Bull Salzburg over the signing of striker Roko Šimić. He goes on to report that the Black Cats are hopeful of signing the 6ft 3 centre forward, with him now holding direct talks with the club’s hierarchy.

The 20-year-old is the son of former Croatian international Dario Šimić. The striker has been with the Austrian side since July 2021 but has spent the last few seasons on loan at other clubs. In the 2022/23 campaign, Šimić spent the second half of the season on loan at Swiss side FC Zurich, where he scored four goals in 16 games.

Last season, the striker scored five goals in 28 league appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, but it now appears as though his time with the Austrian club is about to come to an end, as his contract with the club comes to an end this time next year.