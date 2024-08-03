With just a week until the new campaign gets underway, Sunderland have emerged as the leading contenders to hijack a Championship rivals' move to sign an attacking reinforcement.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats have endured a mixed summer, having welcomed the likes of Ian Poveda and Alex Browne, though they are yet to spend a single penny in terms of transfer fees.

After a disastrous campaign last time out, it was arguably more important to keep hold of the likes of Jobe Bellingham and Jack Clarke, which they look on course to do as things stand. Adding Poveda to combine with Clarke may well leave Regis Le Bris' side in good stead to avoid a bottom-half finish at the very least.

After officially signing for Sunderland, former Leeds United ace Poveda told the club's official website: "All I want to do is get on the pitch and play for Sunderland. I feel like I have the right people at the Club supporting me and the love I’ve already received from the people here is something I can’t describe. I’m a creative player with good one-on-one ability, who is never afraid to take anyone on. I’ll work hard for the team and I’m excited to get started."

Poveda could yet be joined by another attacking addition, too. According to Alex Miller of The Star, Sunderland are now in pole position to sign Ike Ugbo by hijacking Sheffield Wednesday's move.

The Owls have reportedly agreed personal terms with the forward, but have so far failed to agree a payment structure over a deal worth £2.5m with Troyes. Whilst that is the case, it is seemingly Sunderland which remains the likelier destination in a major boost for Le Bris ahead of his debut season.

"Great" Ugbo has plenty of Championship experience

Having enjoyed time on loan at Sheffield Wednesday last season, which followed his previous spell at Cardiff City earlier in the campaign, Ugbo already knows all about the Championship, and for just £2.5m, his arrival may hand Sunderland an edge going forward this season.

Those in Wales were certainly impressed with the striker during his time at the Bluebirds, including manager Erol Bulut, who said after Ugbo's winner against Preston North End (via Wales Online): "Ike hasn't played now for a few games, but in training he is always there and he shows that he can be the key player for us. Because in the box he is really good. And it's a striker's chance that fell for him and it was a great header."

Meanwhile, last season at Wednesday saw the Canadian enjoy an even better campaign on the goalscoring front, netting seven goals in 18 Championship games - compared to just four in 20 for Cardiff. Now it is Sunderland who could benefit from such form if they manage to get a deal over the line, spending for the first time this summer in the process.