Sunderland have finally confirmed another new signing this summer, as Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne joins up with Regis Le Bris' group ahead of the forthcoming Championship campaign.

The 29-year-old has bags of experience at the level, having been a loyal servant to former employers Preston North End for a staggering decade, with a fresh new challenge now coming his way.

This could be an ingenious free agent swoop, as Sunderland were crying out for more seasoned heads last season when the wheels started to come off, with another second-tier veteran reportedly following Browne in through the door.

Sunderland hold talks with EFL star

According to a report by the Northern Echo earlier this week, alongside previously being in talks with their new Irish recruit before he officially signed on the dotted line, Sunderland have also held conversations with former Sheffield United man Oliver Norwood over a summer switch to the Stadium of Light.

It's stated in the article that the Le Bris was keen on adding calm and experienced heads to the dressing room this transfer window, with Norwood able to offer that in spades, alongside the ex-Preston midfielder.

It has been reported that Sunderland's interest might have cooled down on Norwood after the capture of Browne however - according to football journalist Michael Graham - but the new French boss wouldn't turn his nose up at the prospect of having two second-tier experts at his disposal if possible.

When still on the books at Bramall Lane, Norwood would oversee two promotions up to the Premier League, with a mind-boggling four on his career resume overall.

With the Northern Irishman's knowledge of the division evident, signing the 33-year-old could prove to be another cheap masterstroke on the end of the Black Cats, as the pair could strike up a fantastic partnership to steer a youthful Sunderland side back to the top positions in the league.

What Norwood and Browne can offer Sunderland

As can be seen with this stylish finish from Norwood back in 2018, the ageing midfielder can offer lots all over the pitch for his new employers if signed, whether that be racing forward to join in with attacks or helping out with defensive duties.

Amassing a ridiculous 381 Championship appearances to date, with 25 goals and 48 assists managed along the way, it's almost a certainty that the former Blades man will be a reliable and dependable figure that Le Bris can rely upon in moments of deep crisis or tension.

Norwood + Browne - Championship career numbers Player Games played Goals scored Assists Norwood 381 25 48 Browne 346 39 22 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Browne has accumulated similarly impressive numbers across his career, as can be seen looking at the table above, with all of those coming donning a Preston jersey.

The 29-year-old will quickly need to grow accustomed to his new surroundings, therefore, with Le Bris no doubt a fan of Browne's adaptability across the midfield spots too, as the Republic of Ireland international can play in an attacking midfield role or as a defensive option when needed.

It was from the attacking midfield spot last season where the ex-Preston number eight wreaked most of his havoc though, helping himself to four goals and four assists from league action.

Browne could act as an experienced head for Bellingham to lean off of subsequently, with Norwood - who has been dubbed the "finished article" in the division by former Blade, Carl Asaba - also pushing the likes of Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah as a utility figure in a more holding role.

Sunderland fans will be encouraged by the players that look to be joining the building ahead of next season, praying that everything clicks into place and Le Bris can push the Black Cats back into the promotion reckoning.