Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing a 23-year-old midfielder in the summer transfer window, looking to beat Europa League winners Atalanta to his signature.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats are still eyeing new signings ahead of next season as Regis Le Bris looks to make a flying start as manager, giving his side the best possible chance of sealing promotion from the Championship. Zan Vipotnik has emerged as a rumoured transfer target, with the Bordeaux striker potentially coming after his current club went bankrupt, but Swansea City have snapped him up instead.

Meanwhile, Fulham ace Jay Stansfield has also been linked with a summer move to the Stadium of Light, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Exeter City and Birmingham City respectively. The 22-year-old could be a strong alternative option to Alexandre Mendy, although the SM Caen ace does appear to be relatively close to sealing a move to Sunderland.

In terms of players who could leave this summer, Pierre Ekwah is believed to be a wanted man, with Leicester City making contact over a move to the King Power Stadium, following their promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Jobe Bellingham has seemingly blocked a summer move to Serie A giants Lazio, instead deciding to stay at Sunderland for another season, prior to possibly completing a move to the Premier League this time next year, unless the Black Cats achieve promotion to the top flight.

Sunderland pushing to sign 23-year-old midfielder

According to Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], Sunderland are in the mix to sign USL Dunkerque midfielder Enzo Bardeli this summer and have expressed an interest, with the 23-year-old part of Thierry Henry's pre-selection for France's squad at the 2024 Olympics.

A host of other clubs are thought to be interested in snapping up the Frenchman, including reigning Europa League champions Atalanta. The likes of Real Valladolid, Lecce, Metz, and AZ Alkmaar are also mentioned as potential suitors, too, as well as some unnamed clubs in Germany and France.

If Sunderland managed to pip Atalanta to the signing of Bardeli, it could feel like a real statement of intent, given their standing in the game after last season's thrilling and dominant Europa League final win over much-fancied Bayer Leverkusen.

He has four goals and seven assists in 77 appearances for Dunkerque and is described as "technically fine" in the report, so he could add quality and poise in the middle of the park for Le Bris.

Granted, Bardeli is only plying his trade in Ligue 2 currently, so he wouldn't be coming in from one of Europe's big leagues, but there is no reason why he couldn't be an effective addition for Sunderland, and the calibre of clubs interested in him highlights his quality.

Depth could be imperative if the Black Cats are to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League and the young Frenchman could bring that, not least because Transfermarkt point that he can play in defensive midfield and in a more attacking role, adding versatility to the squad.