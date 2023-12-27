Sunderland picked up a massive victory against Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Boxing Day to overtake the Tigers in the final playoff place, while putting the ghosts of last Saturday's humiliating 3-0 defeat at home to Coventry City behind them from Michael Beale's debut in the dugout.

Ever the hero this season, Jack Clarke scored the only goal of the game to clinch all three points for his side, putting him on 11 goals in the Championship this term.

The Black Cats' goalscoring burden has been placed heavily on the 23-year-old's shoulders this season but Beale could alleviate this pressure on Clarke by signing one former player in January.

Sunderland transfer news - Amad Diallo

Over Christmas, Football Insider reported that Manchester United are willing to let Amad Diallo head back out on loan in January, having not played a single minute all season for the Red Devils. Reports have also claimed that Sunderland are keen to acquire the Ivorian attacker once more after such a successful spell in England's second tier last season.

Diallo has spent the majority of the campaign sidelined through a serious knee injury which he sustained on pre-season with the English giants. As a result, the youngster is yet to feature under head coach Erik ten Hag in a competitive game this term, although the £9m-rated forward has recently returned to training.

It was recently revealed that the Atalanta youth product was keen to stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place but now it seems as though the decision may be taken out of his hands and a return to the Stadium of Light could be just what the doctor ordered for all parties.

Amad Diallo's stats - 2022/23

Diallo joined Sunderland at the beginning of the previous campaign on a season-long loan spell and quickly became a hero on Wearside. The Ivory Coast international ended the season as Sunderland's top goalscorer in all competitions with 14 goals as Tony Mowbray's side made an unprecedented finish inside the playoff places, unfortunately losing to Luton Town in the semi-finals. Mowbray even described Diallo as "magic" as the loanee finished joint-eight in the league's scoring charts.

Championship Top Goalscorer Charts - 2022/23 Player Goals Expected Goals Chuba Akpom 28 21.9 Viktor Gyokeres 21 19.5 Carlton Morris 20 15 Joel Piroe 19 18.5 Tom Bradshaw 17 13.9 Nathan Tella 17 10.3 Zian Flemming 15 9.6 Ben Brereton Diaz 14 11.9 Iliman Ndiaye 14 12.8 Jerry Yates 14 11.2 Amad Diallo 13 8.1 Stats via FBref

Nevertheless, the difference between Sunderland over the past two seasons is that the club are far more reliant on one player this term compared to the last campaign. The Black Cats have found the net 33 times this season in the Championship. However, this time around, only 11 teams have scored fewer goals. Additionally, Jack Clarke has bagged 33.3% of the side's league goals this season.

In the 2022/23 campaign, Sunderland had three players reach ten or more goals in all competitions: Diallo, Ross Stewart and Clarke, while Ellis Simms followed closely behind with seven. Now, the side's second-highest goalscorer spot is shared between Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham on four apiece.

The main issue Beale has to fix is the team's lack of potency up top. Nazariy Rusyn, Hemir Semedo, Mason Burstow, Jewison Bennette, and Eliezer Mayenda have all rotated the number '9' position at different times in the season but none have managed to convert a single opportunity, leaving the manager to get creative up top.

On Boxing Day, Beale threw Bradley Dack up top but the ex-Blackburn Rovers star failed to have any impact at all, recording just one shot which registered a measly xG of 0.07 before he was replaced in the 44th minute with an injury. Chronicle Live handed the 29-year-old a 6/10 match rating for his display.

Nevertheless, with a potential arrival of Diallo, Beale could try Clarke up front given how potent he has been for Sunderland this term. The former Tottenham Hotspur man has only started four times up front and has a decent record when leading the line.

Jack Clarke Stats At Sunderland Position Appearances Goals Assists Left Midfielder 40 13 6 Left-Winger 36 8 10 Centre-Forward 4 2 1 Right-Winger 1 0 0 Attacking Midfielder 1 0 0 Right Midfielder 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

In addition, the new manager could put Diallo out on the wing in Clarke's position to alleviate the loss of the Englishman on the flanks. While Sunderland may lose some aerial threat, the side will have a much better balance in the forward line and won't be as reliant on Clarke's goals with the addition of Diallo.