Highlights Sunderland should consider looking for alternative options in case Jack Clarke leaves the club, as he has attracted interest from Premier League teams.

Clarke's impressive form last season, with 11 goals and 14 assists, has made him a sought-after player in the English game.

While Sunderland has made some signings in the transfer market, they may still be active and looking for more additions as they aim for promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland should 'start looking at alternatives' to Jack Clarke in case the winger departs this summer amid interest from the Premier League, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Is Jack Clarke leaving Sunderland this window?

According to TEAMtalk, Clarke has attracted interest from Premier League trio Burnley, Crystal Palace and Brentford this window despite Sunderland being reluctant to lose his services.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is said to be a big fan of the £16k-a-week ace and has made him one of his most sought-after targets that he would like to bring to Turf Moor.

iNews claim that Everton are also keen on bringing the former Tottenham Hotspur star to Goodison Park and Clarke's agent, former Republic of Ireland international Ian Harte, has spoken out amid rumours linking his client to various destinations over the last few months.

The 45-year-old stated: "I think every player, no matter what league you’re in, has a price and no matter what club you’re at, if a club is happy with it, they’ll take it.

Last term, Clarke was in fine form for Sunderland in spite of their failure to win promotion to the Premier League, registering 11 goals and 14 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored take into account that Clarke showed his ability to score and create goals during the campaign, as the 22-year-old averaged 1.4 shots, 1.7 key passes and two dribbles per match in the Sky Bet Championship.

Nevertheless, speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Sunderland may have to cast their eyes towards identifying potential replacements for Clarke as his stock continues to rise in the English game.

Jones told FFC: "I mean, losing Jack Clarke is obviously going to hurt, but a time when he's got at least three Premier League teams chasing him, it's also a time to start facing up to the reality that he could go. His form last season was very good and while they try to keep him at the club up to now and giving everything they can to that, I think it's wise they start looking at alternatives."

What other events could occur at Sunderland in this transfer window?

Sunderland have already been active in the transfer market under Tony Mowbray and have wrapped up the signings of Jobe Bellingham, Jensen Seelt, Luis Semedo and Nectarios Triantis, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite this, more arrivals could be on their way to the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats look to once again make a fist of fighting for promotion to the English top flight.

Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop is a target for Sunderland; however, they saw a loan bid rejected for the 23-year-old earlier this month, according to The Athletic.

Fotbol STHLM report that Djurgardens youngster Gideon Granstrom has gone on trial on Wearside as he bids to win a deal at the club amid further interest from Norwich City in his services.

His father spoke to the Swedish outlet about the arrangement, stating: "He went there earlier this week and is doing his first training session today. He stays about ten days in total. They will spend one week on this tour, starting in Norwich, then finishing with three days at Sunderland. It's open. From our side, we focus on the sporting, it is instructive to come there and meet a different football culture and different way of playing."

In the next few weeks, it will become clearer whether Sunderland have any more tricks up their sleeve in the market as they prepare for the 2023/24 campaign to get underway from a competitive standpoint.