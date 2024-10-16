As they prepare for the return of Championship action against Hull City this Sunday, Sunderland have been handed a welcome boost on the injury front with one star now back in training after seven months out.

Sunderland injury news

Sitting top of the Championship, Sunderland will be desperate to pick up where they left off before the international break and turn their early push for promotion into serious title contention. Last time out, Regis Le Bris' side certainly proved that they can cut it against the very best that England's second tier has to offer, earning a point courtesy of Illan Meslier's moment to forget against Leeds United.

The international break has only offered the Black Cats further positives too, as they prepare to square off against Hull City in pursuit of yet another impressive performance under Le Bris, who has proved to be an instant hit at the Stadium of Light.

As reported by the Sunderland Echo, Jenson Seelt is now back in Sunderland training and in line to make his return to action for the first time since suffering a knee injury against Southampton all the way back in March.

Missing seven months as a result of that injury, Seelt will be raring to go and desperate to get back involved. This weekend's meeting with Hull will likely be a step too soon, however, given the amount of time that the centre-back has been sidelined for.

What's more, when he is ready to feature, the Dutchman will have a battle on his hands to jump ahead of Chris Mepham and the ever-versatile Luke O'Nien in Le Bris' pecking order.

"Talented" Seelt's return will be key

Whilst O'Nien has adjusted to life as a centre-back incredibly well in the last year or so, Seelt's return should hand Le Bris a fresh option to turn to if he wants to move his utility man back into the heart of midfield. Still just 21 years old, the Dutchman can slot straight into O'Nien's role and, in doing so, finally make his mark at the Stadium of Light after just 11 starts in the Championship last season.

Among those who have praised Seelt during his time in Wearside is former manager Tony Mowbray, who dubbed the defender "so talented" on the ball after victory over Birmingham City, telling reporters via Sunderland AFC News: “I thought Jenson was good.

“In our minds, we’ve been wanting to get him on the pitch but it’s difficult [with Ballard and O’Nien’s form]. Really, he was going to come on and play.. he can play holding midfield and we thought he would come on and roll into midfield like we do with Trai Hume often. Jenson can do that because he’s so talented with the ball at his feet.

“Today he stood up to the test, you could see at times that it was a bit quick when they really jumped on us and pressed, there were times when it was a fraction of a second away from us being caught on the ball.”