Journalist Phil Smith has revealed what Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris loves about one Black Cats player, following another Championship win that put them top of the table.

Sunderland top of the Championship

The Black Cats are flying under their new manager, with dreams of a genuine Championship automatic promotion push now growing by the week.

On Saturday, Sunderland picked up a 3-1 victory in the long trip south to Portsmouth, and it means Le Bris' side still have a 100% record to start to new season, winning all four league matches to date. They are the only team to achieve that goal.

Victories have also been secured against Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley, the latter of which felt like a statement victory, due to the Clarets arguably being seen as the favourites to win the Championship title in 2024/25.

It is still early days, of course, and losing star man Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town is a massive blow, but life under Le Bris couldn't be going much better at the moment. Various players are thriving for Sunderland, including Chris Rigg, who at only 17 years of age, already looks like a seasoned veteran, featuring in all four league matches and starting three of them. It is another young gem who has come in for special praise, though.

Journalist talks up Le Bris' admiration for Mayenda

Writing for The Sunderland Echo on Monday, Smith claimed that Eliezer Mayenda has become a favourite of Le Bris' at Sunderland due to "his willingness to learn and how quickly he was able to understand the demands being placed on him in terms of his out-of-possession work".

He also adds that "at this point, we have to acknowledge that his status in this squad has changed", in terms of him now being first choice instead of a backup attacking option, perhaps even changing future transfer plans when it comes to signing a senior number nine.

Mayenda deserves all the praise that is coming his way, following an excellent start to the season that has seen him lead the line impressively. The 19-year-old has scored and assisted twice apiece in his first four Championship appearances of the season, while Le Bris himself has heaped praise on him.

“He truly sets a good example for the entire squad. Last season, he wasn’t in the starting lineup, but his desire to enhance his game is commendable. He possesses a wealth of talent, but being young means he is constantly striving to fine-tune his skills. His hard work was rewarded today."

At 19, Mayenda still has to be considered a work in progress, and fans must stay on his side if he goes through a bad run of form, but the early signs are so exciting.

He is starting every week on merit, and the fact that Smith also mentions he thinks the Portsmouth game was the teenager's "best showing" of the campaign to date - he bagged two assists at Fratton Park - suggests that he is only improving as a player.