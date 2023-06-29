Sunderland have thrown their hat into the ring in the race to sign Sonny Perkins on loan this summer, according to a report from TeamTalk.

Who is Sonny Perkins?

The 19-year-old currently plays for Leeds United, having been poached from West Ham at the beginning of the campaign. Whilst he hasn't been a first-team regular for the Whites, he has already been handed his first-team debut for the squad and even has a goal to his name in his three appearances for them.

Before leaving, he was also given the same amount of action by the Hammers.

Whilst he is clearly highly regarded to have been thrown into the first-team squad at his age, he has had to make do with reserve team football for the most part. However, the player has thrived in those outings and has become even more impressive since his move to Leeds.

Having produced twelve goals in 23 games for West Ham's Under-21 team, he has now managed a further 13 efforts in 23 games for the Whites' Under-21 side. It's led to him being called up for England's Under-19 team, where he has continued to shine with five goals in just three games for them. In addition, he's featured for his country's Under-18, Under-16 and Under-15 outfits previously.

Are Sunderland signing Sonny Perkins?

Now, this form has caught the eye of several Championship sides who are prepared to give him that regular first-team action. According to a report from TeamTalk, Sunderland are one of the second tier sides who are keen to try and bring Perkins in on a short-term basis for next season.

It's a surprise that Leeds are prepared to let the 19-year-old leave on loan, considering that they too are back in the Championship, but it appears that the club are willing to allow Perkins to go and find more playing time and the Black Cats have "registered their interest".

He certainly looks like he could have the potential to be a real asset for Sunderland. Back when he joined up with Leeds, he was labelled as a "very interesting signing" and "on fire" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig for example, who highlighted how impressive he had been for both his country's youth team and West Ham United's.

If he can get regular football with the Black Cats, it could bring the same kind of form out of the player next season.