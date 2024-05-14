Losing out to Luton Town in the Championship playoff semi-finals under Tony Mowbray in 2023 must feel a lot longer ago than just a mere year for Sunderland supporters, who have just been subjected to a car-crash campaign.

A revolving door of managers couldn't fix the mess at the Stadium of Light, with Mike Dodds bowing out of his interim boss duties a broken man with just three wins from 15 collected whilst in the poisoned chalice of the Sunderland dug-out.

The Black Cats will be searching for a new boss who's more in-keeping with their exciting and young squad, with Dodds failing to raise the excitement levels with drab displays conjured up despite previously being a respected coach.

Sunderland might well try to tempt this full-throttle manager out of his current job post if rumours are correct, with Jobe Bellingham's eyes presumably lighting up at the prospect of this face occupying the sidelines soon.

Sunderland should look at left-field manager choice

One name that may be worth considering is England U21 manager Lee Carsley, with the one-time Everton man seemingly in demand at present, rumoured previously to succeed Stephen Kenny in the Republic of Ireland hot-seat.

Masterminding England to a Euros success just last year, with a whole wealth of exceptional talents at his disposal in the form of Harvey Elliott and Anthony Gordon to name a few, Carsley has also been instrumental in developing and nurturing the likes of Cole Palmer as manager.

Attempting to get the best out of EFL stars now in Jaden Philogene, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Archie Gray among others for the U21s, Carsley would do Bellingham the world of good to get even more out of the top starlet if a deal got over the line for the 50-year-old to relocate to Wearside.

Carsley could well be the daring appointment Sunderland fans desire, therefore, away from other heavily-tipped names such as Bo Svensson with the Three Lions coach also setting up his England sides in a very attacking manner by deploying a 4-3-3 formation.

How Carsley would suit Sunderland

With a lack of goals really getting under the skin of Sunderland fans towards the back end of this season - the second-tier strugglers netting just two goals in the entirety of April - Carsley would certainly raise the entertainment levels back up with his brand of football.

Over 29 games in charge of England, Carsley's many sides have managed to bag a ridiculous 81 goals with 23 wins picked up along the way.

Carsley's record with England U21s Games managed Wins Draws Losses Goals scored Points per match 29 23 1 5 81 2.41 Sourced by Transfermarkt

It does, however, remain to be seen whether or not Carsley could get the same tune out of Sunderland's up-and-coming gems, when removed from the luxuries of St George's Park.

Still, it would be a gamble worth taking considering how much he's managed to get out of these talents who have been tipped to go on and have great careers at the very top after being nurtured under his tutelage.

Bellingham will want to excel under his guidance equally, having impressed Sunderland fans this season with an impressive goal and assists return of eight involvements from 45 games at just 18 years of age.

There will be plenty more to come from the ex-Birmingham City midfielder you imagine, who would likely love to see Carsley walk in through the door as Dodds' replacement.

The likes of Jack Clarke, if he's kept around, would also star in his attacking set-up with Sunderland desperate for a bright future now whoever is selected as their next permanent boss.

While Svensson may be among those high-profile targets that the Black Cats are seemingly looking at, there would certainly be wisdom in also seeking out Carsley - not least for the benefit it could have for young Bellingham.