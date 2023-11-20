Sunderland will be pleased with how their season is unfolding even just at this early stage, Tony Mowbray's Black Cats find themselves in the final playoff spot in the Championship currently with a 3-1 win against Birmingham City last time out a confident overall display.

Jobe Bellingham was the star of the show at the Stadium of Light in this one, the ex-Birmingham City teenager scoring the opening goal against his boyhood club to set up the dominant victory.

It was also a valiant defensive display from the Black Cats despite the near dominance too, 20-year-old centre-back Nectarios Triantis coming into the side for his debut and winning all three of his ground and aerial duels to solidify his side as per Sofascore.

Regardless of the defensive performance keeping Wayne Rooney's Blues at bay for the most part, Mowbray could well be in the market for a brand-new defender to offer the likes of Dan Ballard and Jenson Seelt competition in the form of Nathaniel Adjei.

Sunderland wouldn't be alone in their pursuit of the Ghanaian, however, with frenzied interest from a number of clubs in the EFL and beyond intensifying according to reports.

Sunderland transfers latest

A whole host of clubs are interested in Adjei's services, with Sunderland, Celtic, Rangers and Preston North End all considering the Hammarby centre-back as an option to bring in to help bolster their defences.

The Black Cats would only pursue a deal for the 21-year-old defender on a short-term loan deal, to add to the plethora of emerging talents at the back at the Stadium of Light currently - Triantis only 20 years of age, as is summer signing from PSV Eindhoven Jenson Seelt who has filled in at the back competently when asked to do so.

Mowbray might well want to add numbers defensively as well due to Dan Ballard's reoccurring injury problems, the former Arsenal youth product key to the Black Cats at the back this campaign but is prone to a knock when called up to the Northern Ireland international squad.

The 24-year-old is reportedly set to sit out his country's match versus Denmark tonight owing to a hamstring concern, the Black Cats potentially light on numbers at centre-back if Ballard is out for a considerable amount of time.

This proposed Adjei deal could well have legs therefore this January, with the 6 foot 1 centre back a consistent performer out in Sweden for Hammarby.

Adjei's style of play

The 21-year-old joining the building at Sunderland would add a "physical monster" into the Black Cats ranks, the Hammarby number 32 crucial to his side in intercepting the ball, closing down his markers and winning a fair majority of duels when he's on the pitch.

In a recent 0-0 stalemate away at IFK Värnamo in league action, Adjei won five of the seven ground duels that he threw himself into as per Sofascore and was key in Hammarby managing to steal a share of the points.

In contrast, Seelt for Sunderland has shied away from similar defensive duties with the Black Cats. This was apparent in the demoralising 4-0 defeat suffered by his team up against Middlesbrough back in October - Seelt unsuccessful in all two of his aerial duels in the contest as per Sofascore, bullied by the buoyed on Boro attackers.

Adjei is also far more alert to the danger than Seelt in the Allsvenskan, the lofty Hammarby presence more adept at clearing the ball away to alleviate pressure than the Dutchman.

The Ghanaian enforcer has cleared the ball away 2.7 times on average this season per game via Sofascore, whilst Seelt has averaged a lesser 1.3 in the second tier.

Mowbray might well look to Sweden this January to seal a deal for Adjei therefore, offering the Championship promotion hopefuls another body at the back to keep opposition attackers at arm's length and tally up more wins as a result.