Sunderland will have everything crossed this off-season that they can somehow keep hold of Jack Clarke ahead of the coming campaign, valiantly fending off any suitors interested in their star-man's services as a positive Championship term awaits.

Regis Le Bris will know, even if Clarke does stay put, that the Black Cats need a sprinkling of firepower in the forward positions, having been far too goal-shy last campaign away from the exploits of the ex-Leeds United winger.

That much-needed quality to lead the line looked to be arriving into the building in the form of SM Caen sharp shooter Alexandre Mendy, but that move has gone somewhat awry, as other options are now eyed up this summer by the Wearside outfit.

Sunderland looking at cheap Mendy alternative

As per a report by Slovenian outlet Planet Nogomet, with this development being further relayed by the Roker Report, Sunderland are one of a number of clubs expected to pounce on Bordeaux's unfortunate bankruptcy as a move for Slovenian striker Zan Vipotnik is considered.

Whoever does end up winning his services, with Hadjuk Split, FC Twente and VFL Bochum named as other interested parties from across Europe, the lucky winner would be gaining Vipotnik for free after his contract with the ex-Ligue 2 team was torn up after the club went out of business.

The Slovenia international will be on the hunt for a new place to call home, therefore, with Sunderland hopeful he will pick England over the other array of potential next onward destinations.

With Mendy's move to the Stadium of Light stuck on hold at this moment in time, the Black Cats might see this swoop as an easier one to get over the line, owing to the 22-year-old's new free agent status.

Starring for Bordeaux before their recent demise, Vipotnik had also managed to garner a reputation for being a reliable striker in the same league as Mendy, but could be snapped up for £0 away from his fellow attacker's bold £4.2m price-tag.

What Vipotnik can offer Sunderland

Le Bris clearly wants to add in top talents from his native country this summer, having come up against these stars in the flesh when he was still Lorient manager, allowing him to get a flavour for how they perform before now swooping in.

Vipotnik managed to bag ten goals last season in all competitions for his now-defunct club, taking his overall career goal tally to 44 strikes from 122 games playing in his home country of Slovenia and beyond.

Vipotnik's Ligue 1 numbers (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Vipotnik Games played 37 Games started 25 Goals scored 10 Assists 3 Shots* 2.3 Big chances missed 16 Big chances created 5 Touches* 14.2 Stats by Sofascore

There is definitely room for the in-demand 22-year-old to develop further and hone in on his skills in front of goal too, with 16 big chances missed for Vipotnik last season, with ten goals an impressive tally overall from just 25 starts.

Only needing 14.2 touches per clash in order to regularly make an impact, the free agent forward could live more up to his billing as a "poacher" - as was handed to him by football talent scout Jacek Kulig - surrounded by the likes of Clarke feeding him chances on Wearside.

The goal above from Nazariy Rusyn last campaign showcases Clarke at his explosive best darting forward for the Black Cats, twisting and turning shirts attempting to shut him out, before finding his Ukrainian teammate to tap home.

Vipotnik could well excel playing in a similar manner, with Rusyn only finding the back of the net a meagre two times last campaign in the second tier, which has left Sunderland hunting for a potent striker.

This means that Clarke could help Vipotnik to shine by creating high-quality chances for the forward to find the back of the net, which is backed up by his 12 'big chances' created in the division last term.

Mendy's 22 goals in Ligue 2 could well have filled that gap, but with that move taking an age to get over the line, seeking out a cheap alternative in Vipotnik could prove to be a shrewd move to ensure that the Black Cats bolster their strike force before the window slams shut.