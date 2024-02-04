Sunderland would have been the happier of the two sides when the full-time whistle was sounded at the Riverside Stadium.

Nazariy Rusyn's late goal cliched a share of the points for Michael Beale's Black Cats away at Middlesbrough in the 1-1 draw.

Rusyn was arguably fortunate that his strike found the back of the net, with Tom Glover in the Boro goal clearly taken aback by the Ukrainian striker even attempting a speculative strike, but the visitors won't care whatsoever after having to stand firm against constant pressure from Michael Carrick's men in the second half.

It was an inspired decision by Beale to bring on Rusyn with the game getting away from Sunderland before his introduction, the Black Cats number 15 clamouring for more first-team opportunities off the back of crucially scoring the leveller from off the bench.

Rusyn's crucial substitute display

With Mason Burstow just letting the game pass him by in a passenger-like display - failing to register a single shot on goal as Sunderland's lone attacker - Rusyn was a breath of fresh air for the away side when given a run-out as an energetic and lively presence.

Rusyn offered Beale's men far more in 23 minutes than the Chelsea loanee could conjure up from nearly 70 minutes at the Riverside, managing to find the back of the net from just 14 touches as a devastatingly effective striker, as per Sofascore.

Rusyn's boldness to just thunder a strike at Glover's goal right after Jack Clarke found him in space would have impressed his manager, the 25-year-old unafraid to try the audacious whilst Burstow looked scared stiff to try and make a difference.

The impact substitute also managed to only misplace one pass and even win a solitary ground duel from such a short spell on the pitch, a bright cameo that should see Beale pick Rusyn to start as Sunderland's lone striker for their next match versus Plymouth Argyle.

Sunderland were only able to have this springboard to steal a share of the points however courtesy of a resilient display at the back, with captain Luke O'Nien notably excellent up against the likes of Sam Greenwood to ensure Boro didn't run away with the game at 1-0 and make a comeback insurmountable.

Luke O'Nien's defensive prowess

Only missing one game all season long, O'Nien proved his immense worth to the Sunderland cause once again in a dogged display at the Riverside.

Amassing 90 touches playing out from the back as a steady influence in a hotly-contested local affair - with the defender even driving up the field on occasion to try and start Sunderland attacks - O'Nien also has a steel about him when it matters.

It was shown in O'Nien winning all six of his duels in the contest battling against the Boro attackers, on top of the former Wycombe Wanderers man turned Black Cats hero managing three interceptions as a tireless presence in defence.

O'Nien could become even more integral as Beale's men attempt to push into the playoff spots owing to his centre-back partner Daniel Ballard coming off with a shoulder knock towards the end of the game, a big blow if the ex-Arsenal youth product is sidelined for some time.

Still, Beale will remain confident that no matter who comes into the team - if Ballard is stricken by injury - can form a fantastic defensive partnership with O'Nien who is one of the first names on the Black Cat boss' teamsheet currently.

The ever-reliable 29-year-old will hope his defensive efforts against the Pilgrims next weekend are rewarded with a win come full-time instead of a solitary point, with Rusyn even possibly getting in on the act again if selected for the game against the visitors from Devon.