Sunderland will take this International break as an opportunity to regroup and refresh on the training ground, with Mike Dodds' dire Black Cats winless in their last seven Championship games.

The loss of their main attacking spark in Jack Clarke to the Stadium of Light treatment room has really hurt the Wearside outfit, who now find themselves in mid-table obscurity off the back of this poor run of games when talk of promotion was once potentially on the cards.

The lack of potent strikers has also really killed Sunderland throughout the season as a whole, especially the continued blanks being fired by Chelsea loanee Mason Burstow up top.

Yet, even as Burstow manages to remain wasteful in Sunderland red and white with just one goal from his stint to date, one former £9m Black Cats buy now finds himself worth less than the 20-year-old flop.

Wahbi Khazri's time at Sunderland

Purchased for a bumper £9m by legendary Dutch manager Dick Advocaat, Wahbi Khazri would never quite acclimatise to this new English surroundings when relocating to Sunderland in 2015.

The 74-time Tunisia international would demand such a fee off the back of his exploits in France, where the ex-Black Cats man would muster up 30 goals and assists across just two seasons at FC Girordins Bordeaux.

Sunderland fans would never quite see this same magic unfold when Khazri pulled on a Black Cats strip, however, with the now 33-year-old attacking midfielder only managing three goals and two assists from 42 games.

This would result in the Wearside club taking a sizeable financial hit when offloading their ex-number ten in 2018 to Saint-Etienne - offloading their former £9m buy for an initial £6m to the Ligue 1 side five years ago.

It would go down as an underwhelming capture, with the current Montpellier man never quite able to regularly dazzle the Sunderland masses like he did with a wonderful strike against Chelsea during his first season.

Looking at Khazri's transfer value now, the decision to splash the cash looks even more of a waste of money with the 33-year-old midfielder worth less than Burstow playing in Ligue 1 towards the back-end of his career according to Football Transfers.

What Wahbi Khazri is doing in 2024

The 5 foot 9 creator's transfer value is now all the way down at €1.4m (£1.2m) in 2024, a far cry away from the bumped-up figure Sunderland once paid to land his services.

It's a massive decline from the amount Saint-Etienne even paid to land Khazri after his lacklustre time at the Stadium of Light, with the one-time Black Cats dud remarkably now coming in as being cheaper than Burstow - who is estimated to be worth €1.7m (£1.4m) - despite the loanee's torrid loan switch to date.

Khazri hasn't helped matters by being largely anonymous this campaign for his French employers, only tallying up a single goal and assist from 24 games in total.

His dire showing against the might of PSG last match showcased Khazri's career ending with a whimper playing for Montpellier, managing just 18 touches in total against the reigning French champions before being hauled off after 59 minutes. Still, he isn't the first to find life a little tricky against the Parisian outfit.

Khazri's numbers for Montpellier this season Games played 21 Goals scored 1 Big chances missed 4 Goal conversion rate 3% Average touches per game 22.5 Successful dribbles per game 0.6 Possession lost per game 6.6 Stats by Sofascore

At least, in the case of Burstow, Sunderland can move on knowing the Blues loanee didn't significantly dent their bank account when he returns to Stamford Bridge at the end of this disappointing season.

Whereas, when you see how much Khazri's transfer value has tumbled, the Black Cats must still regret forking out the amount they did to land the dud during the height of their Premier League days before their notable demise occurred down the divisions.