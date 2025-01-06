Sunderland are believed to have made contact over the signing of an "incredible" player who could bolster the Black Cats' Championship promotion push.

Sunderland transfer news

Sunderland kept their hopes of returning to the Premier League looking strong over the weekend, following a 1-0 win at home to Portsmouth. While not exactly the most memorable of performances, three points were all that mattered for Regis Le Bris' side, who sit fourth in the table.

New signings this month could help bolster the Black Cats' chances of going up this season, with Chelsea youngster Harvey Vale one player who has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light in the coming weeks. The attacking midfielder is also wanted by Anderlecht and Heerenveen, though.

Sunderland have also reportedly made an enquiry about the services of former Leeds United midfielder Glen Kamara, who is now plying his trade at Ligue 1 side Rennes. A loan move has been mooted for the Finland international.

One worrying exit rumour that has emerged relates to centre-back Dan Ballard, with rivals Newcastle United thought to have sent scouts to watch him in action. Black Cats supporters would understandably dread the idea of him moving to St James' Park.

According to an Italian journalist, relayed by Football Italia, Sunderland have made contact with Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee over a move to the Stadium of Light.

The report says that the Black Cats have spoken to the 24-year-old's representatives, as they look to snap him up during the January transfer window amid a direct request from Le Bris.

Le Fee could be a great signing for Sunderland before the end of the January window, coming in and adding genuine quality in the middle of the park at a key point in the season.

The Frenchman is now an established top-level footballer, making 10 appearances for Roma and also enjoying spells with FC Lorient and Rennes in the past. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed him as "incredible", too, back in 2022.

At 24, Le Fee appears to be the perfect age to come in and make an impact for Sunderland straight away, possessing plenty of experience and also being young enough to improve further in the coming years.

Added quality and depth could be priceless between now and the end of the season, with legs potentially tiring as the campaign goes on, so the Roma man should be considered an exciting option to bring in.

The fact that contact has already been made suggests Sunderland could soon be confident of getting their man, potentially choosing to submit a bid next.