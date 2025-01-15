Sunderland have reportedly made contact to sign an "incredible" winger alongside their move for Leicester forward Tom Cannon.

Tom Cannon to Sunderland latest

The Black Cats have already made their first signing of 2025, bringing in midfielder Enzo Le Fee on loan from AS Roma until the end of the season. A move will become permanent in the summer should Sunderland win promotion to the Premier League from the Championship.

Regis Le Bris doesn’t want to stop there, though. Talking recently, the manager admitted that Sunderland are targeting a versatile forward to provide competition to the likes of Patrick Roberts, Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda.

"Probably, we'll have a target for the 11, 9, 7 position. A versatile player will be useful for us because we have two injuries on the left side at the moment, for the example.

“We know for example that Wilson has been really good, Eli really good, Pat really good - but we have only had three main players in these positions. Others have been involved, but not as much. So another forward could be important for us, yes."

That man appears to be Leicester City’s Tom Cannon. Reports have revealed that Sunderland have made a bid to sign the attacker on loan with an obligation to buy for £13m should they go up.

Cannon has been on loan at Stoke City, however, the Foxes have now recalled the forward ahead of a potential move to the Stadium of Light or Bramall Lane, with promotion rivals Sheffield United also interested.

However, alongside Cannon, Sunderland appear to have made their first move for another addition in the final third.

Sunderland also make enquiry for "incredible" winger with Cannon

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Sunderland have made an enquiry to sign Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo. Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have done the same, however, an unnamed European club have agreed a deal to sign Matondo on loan.

It looks as if Sunderland haven’t had the answer they wanted in their pursuit of the “incredible” attacker, with Matondo capable of playing on the left wing, right wing or as a second striker.

He’s been at Ibrox since 2022 after joining from FC Schalke and has made 67 appearances for the Scottish giants, scoring eight goals and registering 12 assists.

The 24-year-old ticks the box when it comes to a versatile attacker wanted by Le Bris, but it looks as if he’ll be heading elsewhere this month, leaving the Black Cats to look at alternative targets.