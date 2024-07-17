Regis Le Bris will hope he can press on with more new signings from the Sunderland hot-seat shortly, with only two free transfer purchases the current business in through the door at the Stadium of Light.

The French Black Cats boss will be apprehensive concerning some outgoings on the flip side, with Pierre Ekwah being touted to potentially move onto Udinese now, but a new striker could well become a priority very soon for the new manager.

He will know that Sunderland fans were crying out for a talismanic forward to lead the line last season, when many a Black Cats centre forward spurned their chance to become a hero up top, with a bid now even fielded for this striker target.

Sunderland bidding for their next Dijbril Cisse

According to a report by French outlet Foot Mercato, Le Bris could use his connections to his native country to win his new side a potent attacker, with SM Caen striker Alexandre Mendy now eyed up.

A bid has been made for the potent 30-year-old's services, as per the report, with negotiations now underway between Caen and the Wearside outfit over a potential deal getting over the line.

The Black Cats will hope this bold swoop of Ligue 2's top goalscorer from last season pays off in a similar fashion to their pursuit of Dijbril Cisse, who also lit up the French leagues, before making himself a household name to English football fans with Liverpool and various other clubs, including Sunderland.

Mendy even outscored Jack Clarke's 15 strikes for last season for his current employers, as Le Bris becomes eager to make his new-look Sunderland side a far more tantalising watch this campaign to come, with a new fan's favourite coolly tucking away chances.

What Mendy can offer Sunderland

Cisse also arrived into the English game with a reputation for being a deadly finisher in his native country, closing out his long association with AJ Auxerre - before venturing over to play on new soil for Liverpool - with a mightily impressive 90 goals from 169 games.

Mendy has been as potent for Caen as Cisse was at the start of his career before becoming more known, with 65 strikes tallied up from 142 games in total.

Mendy's Ligue 2 numbers for Caen (23/24) Stat - per 90 mins* Mendy Games played 36 Goals scored 22 Assists 1 Shots* 2.7 Big chances missed 10 Scoring frequency 137 mins Stats by Sofascore

His best goal output for his Ligue 2 employers came just last season as well, with 23 goals tucked away from 40 contests in all competitions, as the 30-year-old now potentially itches for a new challenge before his playing days are up.

Sunderland are crying out for a striker that can turn games on its head by scoring a strike out of the blue, with Nazariy Rusyn only helping himself to two second-tier goals all of last campaign, whilst Mendy tore up his respective league.

Le Bris will have everything crossed that the 30-year-old goal machine can be as impactful in such a short space of time like Cisse was when he arrived at the Stadium of Light on a season long loan deal on the eve of the 08/09 campaign - instantly endearing himself to the Wearside faithful with his passionate, goal-laden displays.

The now retired 42-year-old would help himself to 11 goals from 38 games in total for his loan side, with one of those strikes even coming against Sunderland's arch nemesis, Newcastle United in front of a packed home faithful which saw the Black Cats win 2-1.

Acrobatically celebrating his opener in this contest, as can be seen watching the clip above, Cisse is remembered for being a top buy that made Sunderland entertaining to watch.