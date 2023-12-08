Sunderland are believed to be interested in making a move for a player who has even been compared to all-time great Lionel Messi in the past.

Sunderland eyeing transfers after Mowbray sacking

It has been a busy week or so at the Stadium of Light, with Tony Mowbray's sacking the clear talking point, following a disappointing run of form by the club's recent standards. Some may feel that the 60-year-old has been harshly relieved of his duties, considering Sunderland are still sitting ninth in the Championship table currently, and also got into the playoffs last season.

The search is now on for the Black Cats to find a new manager, however, and Kim Hellberg has emerged as a front-runner to replace Mowbray, with the 35-year-old currently in charge at Swedish side IFK Varnamo. It remains to be seen if he will end up being their choice, but he would represent a much younger option than the now-former Sunderland boss.

Whoever does come in could want to bring in new players during the January transfer window, and the Championship club have been linked with signings in recent weeks. AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi continues to be backed to join Sunderland, for example, although a new manager could have his own players he wants to snap up.

Sunderland move for Benjmain Rollheiser

According to The Times, Sunderland are keen on signing Estudiantes attacking maestro Benjamin Rollheiser, who could be an exciting option to bring in as a potential replacement for Jack Clarke.

"Sunderland have also moved for the Argentine forward Benjamín Rollheiser. The 23-year-old, who has been capped for his country at under-23 level, can play either as a winger or as a No 10 and is valued at around £6 million by his club side Estudiantes.

"Sunderland are braced for more interest in their forward Jack Clarke, who was a target for Bournemouth in the summer, when the transfer window opens in January. Sunderland’s recruitment is led by Kristjaan Speakman, the club’s director of football, and their model is about spotting and developing talent, in terms of players and now managerial staff."

This could be a really eye-catching piece of business by Sunderland, considering Rollheiser is currently impressing for Estudiantes in Argentina. The 23-year-old has scored six goals and registered three assists in the Primera Division this season, and he has one cap to his name for Argentina's Under-23s, showing the pedigree that he possesses.

Perhaps the most exciting thing regarding Rollheiser is the fact that the Sunderland transfer target has been compared to Lionel Messi in the past, which is arguably the greatest compliment any Argentine footballer can receive.

At just 23, Rollheiser could be a great long-term addition, and while the hope is that it isn't at the expense of the influential Clarke, he may well be an ideal replacement out wide and in attacking midfield if the Black Cats ace does move on.