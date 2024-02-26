Sunderland are still searching for a new manager after the sacking of Michael Beale, and a "magnificent" boss is believed to be keen on taking the job.

Sunderland manager latest

The Black Cats relieved Beale of his duties last week, following a poor run of form that saw his side slipping down the Championship table. Since then, Mike Dodds has been in interim charge at Sunderland, but things didn't start under him, with another defeat coming their way against Swansea City at the Stadium of Light.

That has highlighted the need to find a long-term replacement for Beale as soon as possible, and a number of potential candidates have emerged in recent days. Paul Heckingbottom is one player who is reportedly in the mix to be Sunderland's next boss, having most recently managed Sheffield United last year, prior to losing his job at Bramall Lane. Marek Papszun is more of a left-field option who has emerged, with the 49-year-old currently without a club.

Reims ace Will Still is also a name who isn't going away, having been mooted as a managerial target for the Black Cats in the past, with his future in France up in the air.

Alex Neil keen on Sunderland job

According to reliable reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon [via Football League World, former boss Alex Neil is interested in becoming Sunderland's next manager, having been in charge at the Stadium of Light in the past in what is an eye-catching update.

The Scot's most recent job was at Stoke City, where he managed between 2022 and 2023, while his stint with the Black Cats was a short one in 2022, lasting just 24 matches. He guided them to the Championship in that time, however, sealing promotion from League One after a playoff final win over Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley.

Neil certainly represents an interesting option for Sunderland, and the fact that he already knows the club well means he could be a safer appointment than others.

Sunderland's last 10 permanent managers Date Michael Beale 2023-2024 Tony Mowbray 2022-2023 Alex Neil 2022-2022 Lee Johnson 2020-2022 Phil Parkinson 2019-2020 Jack Ross 2018-2019 Chris Coleman 2017-2018 Simon Grayson 2017-2017 David Moyes 2016-2017 Sam Allardyce 2015-2016

He also generally adopts a 4-2-3-1 formation as his go-to system, which is similar to Beale, so the squad could find it easy enough to adapt to the change. Meanwhile, Peter Reid waxed lyrical over him during his time as manager, saying:

"I thought they were tremendous. They were solid at the back. I think Alex Neil has done a magnificent job, I thought Pritchard played well, Roberts played really well, but in general he’s just made them hard to beat and they always keep going and that typified it at Wembley."

Ultimately, the decision rests with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and those high up at Sunderland, but if they have faith in Neil having unfinished business and returning, it is a decision that needs to be trusted.

Someone like Still could arguably represent a more exciting appointment, considering he is only 31 years of age, bringing fresh ideas and long-term potential with him to the club, but Neil has been there and done it, having more experience, making this one to monitor.