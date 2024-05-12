It's been a difficult few months for Sunderland, who ended their Championship campaign with more of a whimper than anything else, but a new manager could now finally be on the horizon in what has been dubbed a shock move.

Sunderland manager news

If the Black Cats could go back, then the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray may have never been made, especially since his replacement was Michael Beale. The former Rangers boss endured a nightmare spell to all but end Sunderland's play-off hopes, before Mike Dodds was handed the role on an interim basis.

By the end of the Championship season, Sunderland found themselves 16th with the top six nothing more than a pipe dream and now their next appointment must be the right one. In that regard, the likes of Paul Heckingbottom and Steve Cooper have both been linked with moves to take the job, albeit without any announcement arriving.

Both managers took charge in the Premier League this season before losing their jobs at Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest respectively. Out of a job ever since, the Sunderland job represents an opportunity that may come their way, unless the Black Cats opt for a reported shock target.

According to The Sun, Sunderland are eyeing a move for Bo Svensson, who left Mainz in November last year after two years in charge. The 44-year-old is reportedly a 'shock' target and could make his first foray into English football to follow in the footsteps of both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel, who also went from Mainz to an eventual move to England, albeit with stops along the way.

Having previously been linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Svensson is certainly a manager who is rated highly and could now be left with the responsibility of taking Sunderland back into the Championship's top six.

"Interesting" Svensson can thrive where Beale failed

In need of a revival, turning to Svensson could be Sunderland's best bet. The former Mainz boss guided the Bundesliga side up to eighth in his best season at the club, before a drop off resulted in his exit at the end of last year.

Utilising a 3-4-2-1 formation, which is interestingly the same system that Xabi Alonso has enjoyed so much success with at Bayer Leverkusen, Svensson's style would help keep up the form of Jack Clarke all whilst adding the defensive cover that the Black Cats so desperately lack these days.

Having thrived in Germany's top flight for a period of time, the Dane should be more than capable of stepping into the Championship to do the job that Beal ultimately failed to do when handed the responsibility.

The appointment, should it take place, represents a more exciting option than the more familiar Cooper and Heckingbottom too, especially if Sunderland allow Svensson to build a project. Described as "interesting" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, the young manager is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming months, as the Black Cats weigh up their move.