A "phenomenal" coach is potentially in line to become Sunderland's next permanent manager, according to a key update from reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Sunderland manager latest

The Black Cats recently parted ways with Michael Beale, who was relieved of his duties after an uninspiring short stint at the Stadium of Light.

Incredibly, the 43-year-old only lasted 12 games in charge at Sunderland, during which time his team were booed off after a woeful home defeat to Hull City in the Championship, and he found himself under scrutiny for seemingly snubbing Trai Hume after he had been substituted in the loss away to Birmingham City, too.

Since Beale's departure earlier this month, the hunt has been on to find a perfect replacement for him. Reims boss Will Still is a long-time target and the Black Cats have reportedly been boosted by the news that he could leave his current club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland manager Alex Neil has also emerged as an option, showing a willingness to take the job, having guided them into the Championship back in 2021/22, following a playoff final triumph in League One. Mike Dodds is the current caretaker manager, taking up the role for a third time, and it remains to be seen if the club will stick with him moving forward.

Mike Dodds could become permanent Sunderland manager

According to the reliable Nixon on Patreon [via Sunderland AFC News], Dodds could become Sunderland's next permanent boss, making the leap up from being caretaker manager.

"Michael Dodds could make the Sunderland job his own at the end of the season. Dodds is starting his third spell as caretaker at the Stadium of Light but could be kept on if results are good. The coach is very tight with director of football Kristjan Speakman who will have a major say on the decision."

This is an update that could split opinion among the Sunderland fanbase, with Dodds a popular player among some of the players, with Luke O'Nien hailing him and Michael Proctor recently, saying:

"The way Doddsy's taken control and the information he's given us... it hasn't been easy, but that was for him. He had a tough time last time when he came in with Proctor, but they've been nothing short of phenomenal. So credit to those two, they deserve nothing less, they're incredible people."

There may well be others who want a more proven manager to come in, however, in order to give Sunderland the best possible chance of getting back into the Premier League in the long run, should the club miss out on the playoffs this season.

The next few weeks are likely to be pivotal for Dodds, with wins needed to show that he is worth taking a punt on permanently, but it is easy to see the Black Cats' owners hiring a bigger name in the near future instead.