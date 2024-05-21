Sunderland are still on the lookout for a new manager, and a 52-year-old who Jurgen Klopp loves has seemingly emerged as a new target at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland manager latest

The Black Cats have a massive decision to make when it comes to finding their boss in the coming months, with the importance of nailing the appointment something that cannot be downplayed. Michael Beale's short spell at the club was a disaster, with Mike Dodds then struggling in interim charge, and the next man to sit in the dugout has to be the right choice.

Liam Rosenior has emerged as a strong option to come in at Sunderland this summer, following his shock sacking at Hull City, having just missed out on guiding them into the Championship playoff places. The Englishman is seen as a manager who could get the best out of Dan Ballard, given how much he got out of fellow centre-back Jacob Greaves at his former club.

He is far from the only potential candidate to come in before the beginning of next season, however, with the likes of Will Still, Bo Svensson and Rene Maric among the front-runners to take the Black Cats forward.

Now, another name has been thrown into the mix to add to the contenders - one that could represent an intriguing option for the Championship club.

Sunderland could now be keen on coach who Jurgen Klopp loves

Taking to X, football writer Ben Pescod claimed that Sunderland "appear to be interested" in making Peter Krawietz their next manager, following his exit from Liverpool alongside Klopp as the German's assistant, along with Pep Lijnders:

"SAFC appear to be interested in now former LFC coach, Peter Krawietz, who leaves alongside Jurgen Klopp. Isn’t yet clear whether this interest is serious but Will Still, Liam Rosenior and Bo Svensson remain the front runners for the vacant Sunderland position, for now."

This is an eye-catching update for Sunderland supporters, and while some may not be enamoured because Krawietz has only been an assistant manager at Liverpool, he could still arrive as someone with a genuine pedigree.

The 52-year-old has won many pieces of silverware with the Reds and Borussia Dortmund combined alongside Klopp, including the Champions League and Premier League, and the legendary German has heaped praise on his colleague and his backroom team in the past, saying:

“I am nothing without them. I think the biggest strength of strong people is to put people around you who are stronger in specific cases than yourself."

Trophies won by Peter Krawietz in his career Year League Cup (Liverpool) 2024 FA Cup (Liverpool) 2022 League Cup (Liverpool) 2022 Premier League (Liverpool) 2020 Champions League (Liverpool) 2019 World Club Cup (Liverpool) 2019 UEFA Super Cup (Liverpool) 2019 Bundesliga (Borussia Dortmund) 2012 German Cup (Borussia Dortmund) 2012 Bundesliga (Borussia Dortmund) 2011

Krawietz could be desperate to prove himself as a manager, however, there may well be a risk in Sunderland appointing him. The fact that he has spent so long working with Klopp can only bode well, learning from one of the best bosses of his generation.