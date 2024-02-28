Pundit Carlton Palmer has assessed the chances of a manager who has "done very, very well" in previous jobs becoming Sunderland's next boss.

Sunderland manager news

The Black Cats won't have a new permanent manager in place until the end of the season, with Mike Dodds set to continue in his caretaker role for the remainder of the Championship campaign.

Current options are being looked at as Michael Beale's long-term replacement, however, and one journalist has even claimed that Dodds getting the permanent job hasn't been completely ruled out, perhaps depending on how he fares in the coming months.

A return to the Stadium of Light for Alex Neil has also been mooted, too, with the former boss thought to be keen on taking the job, while up-and-coming Reims boss Will Still is also seen as an option.

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has also been mentioned as a potential candidate, in what could be a statement appointment by Sunderland, considering he has recently been in the Premier League.

Pundit reacts to Alex Neil returning to Sunderland rumours

Speaking to Football League World after hearing the rumours about Neil possibly returning to Sunderland, Palmer played down the idea of that happening, having doubts about him being the right fit. He did praise the 42-year-old, though, saying:

"Reports are suggesting that Alex Neil, former Sunderland boss, would be interested in exploring the option of returning to Sunderland. Neil led Sunderland out of League One through the play-offs and was doing very, very well at Sunderland before walking out to take the Stoke job and in doing so he criticised the way that the club was run and the transfer situation with the hierarchy. So, that's not going to change, and I think the way that he left the football club was not in a good way and then his comments.

"So, I think it's highly unlikely that Sunderland will revisit the Alex Neil situation, and again, I thought at the time, you know, I do rate Alex Neil as a manager, and he's done very, very well at previous clubs, but it's surprising how many times, when you, do walk out, and I understand his reasoning for doing so because obviously Tony Mowbray had the same problems with Sunderland, also he took over and got them in the Championship play-offs. He also questioned the hierarchy of the situation as regards transfers etc. and the way the club was run."

Palmer makes some good points regarding Neil, and it is a tricky decision to make with him, considering he guided Sunderland back into the Championship in 2021/22, beating Wycombe Wanderers in the League One playoff final.

That being said, things did end sourly with him at the Stadium of Light, due to taking charge at Stoke City after a short spell with the Black Cats, and supporters may feel that going back a second time could be a big risk.

Going with a younger option like Still may well be the way forward, with the 31-year-old only growing as a manager and possibly leaving Reims this summer, but Cooper could also be a great choice if he is happy to drop down a division, assuming Sunderland don't get promoted.