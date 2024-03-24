Journalist Dom Shaw has backed Sunderland to make a “statement appointment” of a “tremendous” manager this summer, as the Black Cats search for a new permanent boss.

Sunderland manager latest

Michael Beale was sacked as manager in February, following a dismal spell that lasted only two months, culminating in just four wins out of 12 matches.

Since then, Mike Dodds has stepped in as interim boss, but things have gone as dreadfully with him at the helm, picking up just a solitary point. He will remain in charge at the Stadium of Light until the end of the season, but then a new permanent manager will surely come in.

Plenty of candidates have emerged as potential options for Sunderland, with former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper linked with the job, having been replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground earlier in the campaign. Highly-rated young Reims manager Will Still has also been a long-time target and rumours linking him with the job are refusing to go away.

There were even rumours of Alex Neil returning to the Black Cats after leaving them to join Stoke City back in the summer of 2022, but it looks as though that ship may have sailed.

Sunderland backed to appoint "tremendous" manager

Speaking in a Q&A for We Are Sunderland [via Sunderland News], Shaw said Cooper would be an ideal choice as Sunderland's next manager:

"After months to prepare, they can’t afford another underwhelming appointment. Could Sunderland tempt Steve Cooper back into the Championship? He did a tremendous job at Nottingham Forest and is a leading light when it comes to working with young players. He’d be a statement appointment."

Cooper would arguably feel like the most impressive realistic appointment by Sunderland in the summer, considering he was only managing in the Premier League recently, not to mention the fact that he won the Under-17s World Cup with England back in 2017, inspiring the likes of Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho to glory, among others. Sam Allardyce has also spoken of his admiration for the Welshman in the past, saying of him:

"Steve is one of the only managers to say he has too many players. Dealing with that can distract your focus. You want to keep them all involved and use them if you can and see what they’ve got, but ultimately, it’s a very tough decision. Steve has done an incredible job dealing with these issues as well as getting good results."

The biggest stumbling block for Sunderland could be whether Cooper is willing to drop down a division, instead eyeing up another Premier League job soon, but the Black Cats remain a big club in their own right, and he could see it as an ideal next step in his career.

Either way, it is imperative that Sunderland's owners nail Beale's permanent replacement, avoiding another failed appointment in the process.