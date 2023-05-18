Sunderland are considering a move for Red Bull Salzburg manager Matthias Jaissle ahead of the 2023/24 season, according to reports.

Is Tony Mowbray leaving Sunderland?

The Black Cats suffered a 2-0 Championship playoff semi-final loss to Luton Town on Tuesday night, therefore a 3-2 aggregate defeat across the two legs, meaning that Tony Mowbray’s side will remain in the second-tier for at least another season, and this result has already seen the manager linked with an exit despite a positive first year back in the Championship.

The Stadium of Light boss isn’t out of contract until the end of next campaign, but as a result of the speculation that he could be set to depart amid surprise interest from Premier League outfit Southampton, the 59-year-old has publicly addressed his stance on staying and retaining his role beyond the summer.

As quoted by ChronicleLive, he said:

"Do I want to be here next season? I do, yes. But let's wait and see how it goes, and what the summer brings. I don't know what will happen next."

Who could replace Mowbray at Sunderland?

According to talkSPORT, however, Sunderland are now considering dismissing Mowbray who is "fighting to save his job" following the Luton Town defeat earlier in midweek. Jaissle has been name-checked as one of the main "contenders" to take over should he be given his marching orders, with Francesco Farioli and Gerhard Struber also listed as alternative options.

At Salzburg, Jaissle is working wonders where his team are currently sitting three points clear at the top of the table in the Austrian Bundesliga, and having been hailed a “top quality” coach by journalist Josh Bunting, it’s no surprise that he is being watched by the hierarchy as a possible future appointment for Sunderland.

The German, whose preferred formation is a 4-3-1-2, has won 61, drawn 17 and lost just ten of his 88 games in charge at the Red Bull Arena (69%), averaging 2.27 points per match, via Transfermarkt, which is an extremely consistent track record and one that would have any team competing for silverware at the highest level.

Alongside his team’s success having won two trophies since joining, the 35-year-old has also been recognised for his individual impact having received the 2021/22 Manager of the Year award, so all in all, it would be a huge coup should the northeast outfit be able to pull off a deal for a manager of Jaissle’s calibre.