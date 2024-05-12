Sunderland will be very glad for the long summer break, able to now assess the many factors that caused the wheels to come off this season and try to rectify those errors with a new manager and some potential signings in through the door to start afresh.

The Black Cats arguably failed to strengthen in January when it came to incomings with the additions of both Callum Styles and Leo Hjelde from Barnsley and Leeds United respectively unable to boost the Wearside outfit at the back.

The underperforming Championship side's other foray into the transfer market that window hasn't been able to settle into his new location effectively either, with fears that they are already a significant blunder on Sunderland's end.

Romaine Mundle's numbers for Sunderland

Joining on a frenetic deadline day back in January, Romaine Mundle must have champing at the bit to get going playing in England again after the former Tottenham Hotspur youth player had found himself playing out in Belgium.

The ex-Spurs winger was on the books of Standard Liege before Sunderland swooped in, having been let go of from his boyhood North London employers surprisingly after picking up 12 goal contributions from 27 games during his final season with the Spurs U21s.

Sunderland must have hoped his electric form at youth level would translate to the second-tier, gambling on his services after Mundle had only made seven appearances for Liege without a single goal or assist being tallied up.

So far, in a Black Cats side low on confidence, Mundle has struggled to adjust to the step-up in quality the Championship demands with just one goal to show for his efforts from 11 matches which came against Southampton back in March.

It's been a poor return for an attacker who was described as possessing "bags of talent" by football journalist Josh Bunting when the move was announced.

Failing to even make it off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday on the final day, it will be intriguing to see if the next manager to take on the poisoned chalice of the Black Cats job post can get more of a tune out of the misfiring 21-year-old.

Purchased for a reported fee of £2m, Sunderland would be making a loss already if they decided to offload their January purchase rashly with his value now sitting lower than that of Dennis Cirkin's - according to Football Transfers - in the Wearside outfit's camp, despite Cirkin being a permanent fixture in the treatment room this season just finished.

Mundle's transfer value in 2024

The ex-Liege attacker's transfer value has already fallen since moving to the Stadium of Light a matter of months ago, with his value now standing at a lesser £1.2m compared to his price back in January.

That's remarkably £400k less than the aforementioned Cirkin - who has a £1.6m figure next to his name - even with the left-back only featuring eight times for the Black Cats in the league with none of those appearances coming this calendar year.

Mundle's transfer value over the years 2024 £1.2m 2023 £861k 2022 £86k 2021 £602k Sourced by Football Transfers

The Irish defender will pray that this off-season is an injury-free one, with the potential for the unlucky left-back to be in the next manager's first-team plans ahead of the likes of Hjelde who have struggled since joining from Elland Road in defence.

Sunderland will also be keeping their fingers crossed that Mundle can suddenly explode into life during his first full campaign after a nervy first few months is out of his system, fearful his value could plummet far lower otherwise to further strengthen his tag as a flop.