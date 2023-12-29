Sunderland have had a mixed start under new manager Michael Beale after suffering defeat in his first game against Coventry City, before making amends with a 1-0 win over play-off rivals Hull City last time out.

With Rotherham United up next, the new boss will hope to use his side's last victory as the building blocks towards consistency in the Championship, which could see them secure a place in the top six. As the January transfer window approaches in a matter of days, however, the Black Cats will have the chance to welcome some potential game-changers in the race for promotion. And that could include one particular Premier League gem.

Sunderland transfer news

In his first transfer window at The Stadium of Light, Beale may hope to make an instant mark on the Sunderland side that he inherited from Tony Mowbray. The main goal could be to simply pick up where Mowbray left off and earn a place in the play-offs. As things stand, Beale's side sit sixth on goal difference ahead of Hull and one point above both Bristol City and Preston North End. With one mistake, the Black Cats could be out of the all-important top six but looking to avoid that mistake, Sunderland could turn to the transfer market.

According to Sky Sports, Sunderland are eyeing a January move to sign Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, who is currently on loan in the Championship at Birmingham City. If they are to land the forward's signature, however, they may have to fend off interest from fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town, who are also reportedly looking to sign the striker in the January transfer window.

Whilst an offer from Ipswich may be tempting, if Sunderland act quickly, they could yet land a potential game-changer in the form of Stansfield for Beale.

"Excellent" Stansfield could secure Sunderland's play-off place

At just 21 years old, Stansfield's stats show that he's more than capable of becoming a key part of any Championship side. If Beale did land the forward's signature, he could form a lethal partnership between the Fulham gem and current wide man Jack Clarke, in what could secure Sunderland's place in the top six this season. Here's how the duo compare this season:

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Expected Goals Jay Stansfield 7 2 47 25 4.9 Jack Clarke 11 1 201 122 8.5

Whilst Clarke is currently further ahead in his development, with his all-round game arguably better than Stansfield, the latter could learn from the Sunderland man, should the Black Cats make their move. It's no surprise that former Birmingham boss John Eustace was a fan of Stansfield, praising the forward by saying:

"Jay is an excellent player. I think it’s a statement of intent that he chose us. He had 12 or 13 Championship clubs wanting him and it’s very pleasing that he wanted to come to Birmingham City. It was an outstanding finish. We’ve watched him over the last couple of seasons how he has progressed and developed, and he’s going to be a really big player for us."